Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat Highlights the Importance of Preventing Viral Infections Through Everyday Wellness
(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) Seasonal changes often bring a rise in coughs, colds, fever and other viral illnesses. People then look for immunity boosters, home remedies and quick ways to protect their families. Yet preventive health deserves attention throughout the year, not only when illness begins to spread.
Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, Naturopathy Speaker and Founder of Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, in Igatpuri, Nashik, believes everyday choices have a meaningful role in supporting wellbeing. Her message is simple: health should be a daily responsibility, not an emergency response.
“Viral hone ka intezaar mat kijiye… viral infection se bachne ki taiyaari pehle kijiye!” is the thought behind her appeal for greater awareness around hygiene, balanced routines and informed healthcare decisions.
Everyday Habits That Deserve More Attention
Modern routines can make healthy habits difficult. Long working hours, irregular meals, inadequate sleep, stress, extended screen time and limited physical activity have become common. These patterns are easy to overlook when people feel well, but can affect general health over time.
Viruses spread through different routes, depending on the infection. Practical precautions matter: regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, improving indoor ventilation, avoiding close contact when unwell and following public-health advice can help reduce exposure. In crowded settings, precautions should reflect the situation and individual risk.
Prevention also includes a healthy routine. Balanced meals with adequate protein, vegetables and fruits, regular activity, sufficient sleep and sensible stress management support the body's normal functions. These habits are not instant solutions, but offer a stronger foundation than last-minute remedies.
Can Traditional Kadha Be Part of Seasonal Wellness?
Traditional Indian kitchens commonly use ginger, tulsi, cinnamon and black pepper in warm drinks. For some people, a simple herbal preparation offers warmth and soothing comfort, particularly when the throat feels irritated. It is important, however, to separate cultural wellness practices from medical claims.
A household ginger–tulsi kadha can be prepared by simmering five to seven tulsi leaves, a one-inch piece of crushed ginger, a small piece of cinnamon and two lightly crushed black peppercorns in two cups of water for five to seven minutes. Strain and serve warm. A little honey may be added once it cools slightly.
Such a drink is not protection against viral infection or a cure. No kadha, food or supplement can guarantee immunity. Herbal ingredients may also be unsuitable for some people or interact with medicines.
A Lifestyle Approach, Alongside Medical Awareness
At Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, the focus is on encouraging people to look beyond quick fixes and pay attention to nutrition, movement, rest, breathing practices and stress management. The centre's official website describes its work across naturopathy, Ayurveda, physiotherapy and yoga, within a retreat setting near Igatpuri.
A lifestyle-oriented approach can help people reflect on daily routines, but should complement—not replace—evidence-based healthcare. Recommended vaccinations, timely medical consultation and appropriate treatment remain important. Persistent fever, worsening symptoms or breathing difficulty require medical assessment; urgent symptoms should never be managed with home remedies alone.
The choice is not between nature and science. Responsible wellness means using everyday practices thoughtfully while recognising when professional care is needed.
Making Prevention a Family Habit
Health awareness is more effective when practised at home, school and work. Children can learn hand hygiene early. Adults can protect time for sleep and movement. Families can make balanced meals routine, while people who are unwell can take steps to avoid spreading infection.
For Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, the larger point is that people invest considerable time in careers and responsibilities while postponing their wellbeing. A healthier routine does not require dramatic changes overnight. It begins with practical decisions repeated every day.
Viral infections cannot always be avoided, even by people who follow healthy routines. But informed precautions, sound lifestyle habits and timely medical advice can help individuals respond responsibly. Prevention does not begin with a fever or medical report. It begins with the choices made today.
About the Author
Gurumaa Yogita Khatri is a Naturopathy Speaker and Founder of Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, Igatpuri, Nashik. Through wellness education and lifestyle awareness, she encourages individuals and families to make informed, sustainable choices for better everyday wellbeing.
Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, Naturopathy Speaker and Founder of Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, in Igatpuri, Nashik, believes everyday choices have a meaningful role in supporting wellbeing. Her message is simple: health should be a daily responsibility, not an emergency response.
“Viral hone ka intezaar mat kijiye… viral infection se bachne ki taiyaari pehle kijiye!” is the thought behind her appeal for greater awareness around hygiene, balanced routines and informed healthcare decisions.
Everyday Habits That Deserve More Attention
Modern routines can make healthy habits difficult. Long working hours, irregular meals, inadequate sleep, stress, extended screen time and limited physical activity have become common. These patterns are easy to overlook when people feel well, but can affect general health over time.
Viruses spread through different routes, depending on the infection. Practical precautions matter: regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, improving indoor ventilation, avoiding close contact when unwell and following public-health advice can help reduce exposure. In crowded settings, precautions should reflect the situation and individual risk.
Prevention also includes a healthy routine. Balanced meals with adequate protein, vegetables and fruits, regular activity, sufficient sleep and sensible stress management support the body's normal functions. These habits are not instant solutions, but offer a stronger foundation than last-minute remedies.
Can Traditional Kadha Be Part of Seasonal Wellness?
Traditional Indian kitchens commonly use ginger, tulsi, cinnamon and black pepper in warm drinks. For some people, a simple herbal preparation offers warmth and soothing comfort, particularly when the throat feels irritated. It is important, however, to separate cultural wellness practices from medical claims.
A household ginger–tulsi kadha can be prepared by simmering five to seven tulsi leaves, a one-inch piece of crushed ginger, a small piece of cinnamon and two lightly crushed black peppercorns in two cups of water for five to seven minutes. Strain and serve warm. A little honey may be added once it cools slightly.
Such a drink is not protection against viral infection or a cure. No kadha, food or supplement can guarantee immunity. Herbal ingredients may also be unsuitable for some people or interact with medicines.
A Lifestyle Approach, Alongside Medical Awareness
At Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, the focus is on encouraging people to look beyond quick fixes and pay attention to nutrition, movement, rest, breathing practices and stress management. The centre's official website describes its work across naturopathy, Ayurveda, physiotherapy and yoga, within a retreat setting near Igatpuri.
A lifestyle-oriented approach can help people reflect on daily routines, but should complement—not replace—evidence-based healthcare. Recommended vaccinations, timely medical consultation and appropriate treatment remain important. Persistent fever, worsening symptoms or breathing difficulty require medical assessment; urgent symptoms should never be managed with home remedies alone.
The choice is not between nature and science. Responsible wellness means using everyday practices thoughtfully while recognising when professional care is needed.
Making Prevention a Family Habit
Health awareness is more effective when practised at home, school and work. Children can learn hand hygiene early. Adults can protect time for sleep and movement. Families can make balanced meals routine, while people who are unwell can take steps to avoid spreading infection.
For Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, the larger point is that people invest considerable time in careers and responsibilities while postponing their wellbeing. A healthier routine does not require dramatic changes overnight. It begins with practical decisions repeated every day.
Viral infections cannot always be avoided, even by people who follow healthy routines. But informed precautions, sound lifestyle habits and timely medical advice can help individuals respond responsibly. Prevention does not begin with a fever or medical report. It begins with the choices made today.
About the Author
Gurumaa Yogita Khatri is a Naturopathy Speaker and Founder of Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, Igatpuri, Nashik. Through wellness education and lifestyle awareness, she encourages individuals and families to make informed, sustainable choices for better everyday wellbeing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment