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Dubai, UAE, 21November, 2026: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said today that a milestone agreement to bring back V8 engines to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2030 is

The FIA announced last night that the 2030 Formula 1 Power Unit technical framework has been unanimously agreed between the global governing body for motor sport, Formula One Management (FOM), the teams and Formula 1 Power Unit manufacturers.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula 1,” said FIA President Ben Sulayem, who has been the driving force behind efforts to secure the return of V8 engines.

“From the outset I have been clear in my ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and more exciting for our fans, while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

“The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide. Our vision is clear, lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition.

“I want to thank all involved for their collaboration. This is an important step forward, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport.”

The FIA presented F1 Power Unit regulations for introduction from 2030 with a 2.1 litre turbocharged V8 as the power unit of choice carrying over some geometrical specifics.

The overriding objective is to deliver a power unit which is a lot less complex, lighter and cheaper than the current power units.

It will feature limited hybridisation, relevant and sustainable technology with the aim of enhancing attack-oriented racing and a sound which resonates with fans.

Additionally, the plan is to marry the V8 power unit to a chassis which will also be lighter, more agile and placing greater emphasis on driver skill and close racing.

The next step is to present a definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework to the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting in Shanghai next month. All regulatory changes are subject to approval by the WMSC.

FIA President Ben Sulayem, a 14-time FIA Middle East rally champion, has emphasised that his experience as a driver combined with a desire to give passionate race fans around the world what they truly want, lay behind his commitment to bring back V8 engines to the FIA Formula One World Championship.

His rallying career gave him a practical understanding of what drivers, teams and organisers need from the sport, and he says this told him that a lighter F1 car, one a driver can push to the limit, is the foundation of great racing.

The FIA President will be in attendance at the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge which brings the 2026 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship to its climax over the next six days. The spectacular event, founded by Ben Sulayem in 1991, has its ceremonial start in Al Ain tomorrow night.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 246 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.