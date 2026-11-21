Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) watches are witnessing a remarkable resurgence in popularity, with demand for the iconic Indian watch brand continuing to grow amid renewed interest in its classic designs and newly launched collections. According to a demand survey conducted by the company, the monthly market demand for HMT watches exceeds 1 lakh units. However, due to a shortage of working capital, the company is currently able to assemble only around 10,000 watches per month. To bridge this gap and cater to the growing demand, HMT plans to increase its existing production capacity to 13,000 watches per month. The company is also exploring the possibility of setting up a new manufacturing unit to further expand production.

HMT Plans New Manufacturing Unit To Boost Watch Production

As part of its efforts to revive the iconic watch brand, HMT is planning to set up a new manufacturing plant to significantly expand its production capacity. The proposed facility is expected to help the company increase its monthly production capacity to 25,000 watches.

HMT aims to meet at least half of the estimated monthly market demand by the middle of 2027. The proposed expansion is expected to strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities and help it cater to the growing demand for its watches across the country.

Meanwhile, HMT's in-house design team is working on three new watch designs based on customer feedback and market expectations. The designs are currently under development and are yet to be finalised.

HMT Kannadiga Watches Record Strong Sales

The newly launched HMT Kannadiga watches have received an encouraging response from customers, with sales exceeding the company's expectations.

More than 3,000 HMT Kannadiga watches were sold within just two days, on November 2 and 3. The company is currently producing a few thousand additional units, which are expected to be released in the coming days.

However, the HMT Kannadiga is a limited-edition collection. According to a senior company official, production may have to be discontinued after a certain point.

HMT Kannadiga Watches Unveiled On Karnataka Rajyotsava

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy unveiled the HMT Kannadiga watches on November 1, coinciding with Karnataka Rajyotsava.

HMT Chairman and Managing Director N. Ramesh Kumar said the watches feature a sunburst dial and genuine Italian leather straps, giving the collection a distinctive appearance.

Apart from the newly launched Kannadiga collection, HMT's established watch brands, including the Sona and Stellar series, are also witnessing encouraging sales. The renewed interest in these collections highlights the continued appeal of HMT's traditional watch designs among customers.

HMT Roman Watch Continues To Attract Enthusiasts

The HMT Roman watch has also generated considerable interest among watch enthusiasts, contributing to the growing demand for the company's classic timepieces.

However, the HMT Roman is unlikely to be restocked immediately. The watch features a specially designed case sourced from another manufacturer, making it difficult for the company to replenish stocks quickly.

Sources said the case would need to be manufactured again, a process that could take some time before the watch becomes available for sale once more.

HMT Demand Survey Reveals Market Potential

HMT, a public sector undertaking, conducted an official demand survey to assess market interest in its watches and understand customer expectations.

The survey indicated a demand of more than 1 lakh HMT watches per month, highlighting the significant market potential for the brand.

The company is now looking beyond its traditional designs and is attempting to understand the preferences of modern consumers. Customer feedback and expectations are being incorporated into the development of new watch collections.

HMT's in-house design team is working towards creating watches that retain the brand's heritage while appealing to a wider audience.

With plans to increase production, introduce new designs and establish an additional manufacturing facility, HMT is seeking to strengthen its position in India's watch market. The growing demand for its classic and newly launched collections has provided fresh momentum to the company's revival efforts.