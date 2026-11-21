Outrage has been sparked by a troubling video from Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, which purports to show a male police officer abusing a female passenger aboard the Jan Nayak Express, causing her to have a gushing head injury. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked concerns about the behavior of railroad security guards and the protection of female train passengers.

The Aam Aadmi Party questioned the Centre's promises of guaranteeing women's safety after sharing the video on X and criticizing the incident. The party also targeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alleging that passenger safety was being overshadowed by publicity and promotional activities.

The victim's daughter described how two police officers boarded the train when her family was traveling from Bihar to Ludhiana during the celebration of Chhath. She said that the cops wanted to set up berth for the two ladies who were going with them. One of the cops allegedly attacked her mother and herself while they were seated after an altercation about the seating arrangement broke out.

According to reports, the widely shared video depicts members of the Government Railroad Police (GRP) and another police officer allegedly abusing passengers, including women. A woman with a gushing head injury is also shown in the footage. However, it's still unclear exactly what happened before the confrontation.

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बिहार का परिवार छठ मनाकर लुधियाना लौट रहा था। रास्ते में ट्रेन में 2 पुलिसवाले चढ़े। उनके साथ 2 महिलाएं भी थीं। ट्रेन पूरी खचाखच भरी थी। पुलिसवाले उन दोनों को सीट दिलाना चाहते थे। इसी को लेकर विवाद हुआ और एक पुलिसवाले ने सीट पर बैठीं बिहार की मां–बेटी को पीटा। यह घटना UP के जिला बिजनौर में हुई।

- Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) November 21, 2026

Meanwhile, demands have emerged for a fair inquiry and strict action against the personnel allegedly involved, identified in reports as Lalit Sagar and Ajay Kumar. There are also suggestions that the dispute may have involved a ticket-related issue. However, this has not been independently established, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to investigation.