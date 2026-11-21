MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Two U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at tightening enforcement against alleged insider trading in prediction markets, proposing financial rewards for whistleblowers in certain DOJ cases. Democratic Representatives Sean Casten and Ted Lieu say the Policing Insider Trading in Prediction Markets Act of 2026 would encourage people with original information to come forward and help regulators build stronger cases.

The proposal would allow whistleblowers to receive between 10% and 30% of monetary sanctions when the information they provide is used to resolve qualifying enforcement actions tied to prediction market fraud. Rewards would only apply if the sanctions exceed $1 million, and payouts would be determined by the Attorney General based on the value of the assistance.

Casten and Lieu's bill targets prediction market fraud cases where insider trading is suspected and monetary sanctions are greater than $1 million. Whistleblower rewards would range from 10% to 30% of monetary sanctions, funded via the DOJ's Assets Forfeiture Fund. The Attorney General would have discretion over reward size, factoring in the significance of the information and assistance provided. The bill would allow anonymous tips through attorneys and would include protections against employer retaliation. The proposal follows recent Congressional movement, including Senate passage of the DEATH BETS Act, which restricts certain prediction market contract themes.

Key takeawaysA new whistleblower incentive for prediction market enforcement

According to Casten and Lieu, the bill is designed to make it easier to identify and prosecute wrongdoing in a market category that can intersect with sensitive real-world events. In announcing the proposal, they framed the initiative as a tool to surface tips about officials or insiders potentially using nonpublic information to profit from trades tied to events such as military operations or politically salient occurrences.

The mechanics are straightforward. Under the proposed framework, whistleblowers could receive 10% to 30% of monetary sanctions from“covered federal fraud cases” involving prediction market platforms. The threshold of more than $1 million in sanctions is intended to limit rewards to higher-value enforcement actions. The DOJ Assets Forfeiture Fund would supply the payouts, while the Attorney General would decide the final amount after assessing both the significance of the information and the extent of assistance provided.

The bill would also address two practical concerns that can discourage reporting: confidentiality and job risk. It would permit anonymous submissions through legal counsel, and it would bar employer retaliation against whistleblowers.

Why lawmakers are focusing on insiders and real-world events

The lawmakers' rationale centers on a pattern they say is troubling: the possibility that people with access to nonpublic information-particularly government insiders-could benefit from betting on outcomes that later become public. Casten and Lieu specifically pointed to fears about officials profiting from bets connected to military operations and presidential speeches.

They also referenced major prediction market platforms by name in the broader context of the bill's motivation, including Kalshi and Polymarket. While the announcement does not allege specific wrongdoing by those platforms within the text of the proposal summary, it situates the legislation within an ongoing political effort to reduce the risk that prediction markets could be used as a vehicle for trading advantages that are not available to ordinary participants.

Broader legislative push: restrictions, investigations, and new enforcement tools

This whistleblower proposal does not arrive in isolation. The announcement comes after the Senate passed the DEATH BETS Act on Thursday, a separate measure described in earlier coverage as aimed at limiting federally regulated prediction markets from offering contracts tied to war, assassination, terrorism, and death.

More generally, lawmakers have been moving toward a tighter regulatory stance around prediction markets in response to concerns about trading on sensitive information. Earlier legislation introduced in March would target the use of nonpublic information by officials to trade prediction market contracts. Separately, in May, House lawmakers sought records from Kalshi and Polymarket connected to suspected insider trading tied to military actions, underscoring that oversight is already underway beyond bill proposals.

Taken together, the legislative direction appears to be two-pronged: one effort focuses on narrowing what kinds of contracts prediction markets can host, while another is aimed at improving detection and prosecution when insider activity is suspected. The whistleblower incentives would add a third layer by potentially increasing the volume and quality of information available to law enforcement.

What changes for whistleblowers-and what remains uncertain

If enacted, the bill would materially change the incentives for people considering reporting suspected misconduct in prediction markets. Rewards based on a share of monetary sanctions-and discretion tied to the value of information-could encourage faster disclosure of leads that previously might have been too risky or too costly for potential whistleblowers to pursue.

There are, however, meaningful details that remain to be seen as the bill moves forward. The summary describes a DOJ program and points to the Assets Forfeiture Fund as the funding source, but it does not clarify how the DOJ would define“covered” fraud cases in practice, how significance would be evaluated in borderline scenarios, or what evidentiary standards would be required for a payout. Those determinations would ultimately fall to DOJ implementation and the Attorney General's decisions.

Another open question is how these enforcement tools would interact with ongoing investigations and restrictions already under consideration by Congress. The bill is framed around insider trading on prediction markets, but the larger policy environment is also shaping the sector through contract limitations and record-request oversight. Market participants will likely watch for how enforcement priorities evolve-especially whether the DOJ begins to treat prediction market disputes more like traditional fraud cases or develops a more specialized enforcement posture.

Why this matters to market participants

For traders, platforms, and legal teams, the practical impact of a whistleblower-reward structure could be significant. Higher reporting incentives often mean more tips, and more tips can translate into more investigative activity, subpoenas, and settlement discussions. Even when allegations do not lead to charges, enforcement pressure can raise compliance costs and drive changes to governance processes, internal controls, and monitoring.

For investors and everyday users of prediction markets, the stakes are less about abstract policy and more about market integrity. A system that increases the likelihood of uncovering wrongdoing may improve confidence over time, but it can also heighten uncertainty in the short term as cases emerge and legal standards take shape.

Readers should watch next for how the Policing Insider Trading in Prediction Markets Act of 2026 advances through Congress and how lawmakers and DOJ clarify the scope of qualifying cases. Equally important will be whether enforcement actions tied to prediction market fraud begin to reflect this new whistleblower approach as the regulatory landscape continues to tighten with measures like the DEATH BETS Act.

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