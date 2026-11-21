Eisenkot Offers to Form Israeli Emergency Government If Coalition Talks Collapse
(MENAFN) Israeli Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has indicated his readiness to establish a national emergency government under his leadership if negotiations to form a broad political coalition fail, warning that discussions cannot continue indefinitely.
In an extensive statement published on X, Eisenkot, who has been assigned the task of forming a government, outlined three possible approaches to securing a new coalition.
He said he was working closely with relevant parties to overcome obstacles in the negotiations and examine every available option, while acknowledging growing public frustration over the prolonged discussions.
Eisenkot stressed that establishing a stable administration with sufficient public backing requires carefully evaluating all possible political arrangements.
He noted that presenting a government to the Knesset for a confidence vote would be the relatively straightforward stage, while maintaining its stability over the longer term would pose the greater challenge.
The Yashar leader said he was pursuing three main approaches to forming the next government, emphasizing his willingness to consider each option with an open mind, a strong sense of responsibility and a genuine commitment to reaching an agreement.
In an extensive statement published on X, Eisenkot, who has been assigned the task of forming a government, outlined three possible approaches to securing a new coalition.
He said he was working closely with relevant parties to overcome obstacles in the negotiations and examine every available option, while acknowledging growing public frustration over the prolonged discussions.
Eisenkot stressed that establishing a stable administration with sufficient public backing requires carefully evaluating all possible political arrangements.
He noted that presenting a government to the Knesset for a confidence vote would be the relatively straightforward stage, while maintaining its stability over the longer term would pose the greater challenge.
The Yashar leader said he was pursuing three main approaches to forming the next government, emphasizing his willingness to consider each option with an open mind, a strong sense of responsibility and a genuine commitment to reaching an agreement.
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