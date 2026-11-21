Israel Attacks South Lebanon Despite US-Brokered Withdrawal Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli forces struck four districts of southern Lebanon on Friday, setting off fires and causing material damage while drones kept flying over several areas, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.
In the Nabatieh district, Israeli aircraft carried out two separate strikes on Kfar Tebnit as artillery shelled Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, the NNA said. Artillery also hit the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, the vicinity of the Ali al-Taher heights on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Bani Hayyan. Israeli troops opened machine-gun fire toward Wadi Barashit, and fires were set inside the Scout City on the eastern edge of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, with smoke seen rising from the site, according to the agency.
In the Tyre district, artillery struck Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, and Israeli drones flew intensively over the area.
In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward Wadi Barashit. An Israeli drone intermittently dropped explosive materials toward homes on the outskirts of Hadatha, causing material damage and fires, and the outskirts of the town also came under artillery shelling. Another Israeli drone flew at low altitude over the Zahrani area in the Sidon district, the NNA added.
The attacks came despite a US-mediated Framework Agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, which calls for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army.
Israel still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades and areas seized during the 2023-2024 war, when its ground forces advanced roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,390 people and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
In the Nabatieh district, Israeli aircraft carried out two separate strikes on Kfar Tebnit as artillery shelled Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, the NNA said. Artillery also hit the area between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, the vicinity of the Ali al-Taher heights on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Bani Hayyan. Israeli troops opened machine-gun fire toward Wadi Barashit, and fires were set inside the Scout City on the eastern edge of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, with smoke seen rising from the site, according to the agency.
In the Tyre district, artillery struck Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, and Israeli drones flew intensively over the area.
In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward Wadi Barashit. An Israeli drone intermittently dropped explosive materials toward homes on the outskirts of Hadatha, causing material damage and fires, and the outskirts of the town also came under artillery shelling. Another Israeli drone flew at low altitude over the Zahrani area in the Sidon district, the NNA added.
The attacks came despite a US-mediated Framework Agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, which calls for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army.
Israel still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades and areas seized during the 2023-2024 war, when its ground forces advanced roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,390 people and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
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