Sudan Army Clears 10 RSF Positions in West Kordofan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army said Friday it has dismantled defenses and positions held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in 10 areas around En Nahud and Abu Zabad in West Kordofan state, as a military offensive entered its second week.
Mohamed Didan, spokesman for the army's Special Operations Forces, said in a Facebook post that the army, its allied Joint Force and supporting formations were pressing on with clearing operations around both cities.
“The armed forces, the Joint Force and supporting formations continued clearing operations around Abu Zabad and En Nahud and dismantling RSF defenses and positions,” Didan said.
He listed the areas covered as Qad al-Haboub, Humair Muqaddam, Dakkat Salem al-Nour, Al-Mashari, Dakkat Tabir, Al-Hantouta, Mabrouka, Al-Firdous, Tayba and Abu Jafala.
For about a week, army forces have been advancing on three fronts in West Kordofan: Al-Khuway, En Nahud and Abu Zabad. On Monday, the army announced it had taken five areas around Al-Sa'atat, northeast of Abu Zabad, moving its forces closer to the city.
Abu Zabad sits at a strategic point on roads connecting northern West Kordofan, including En Nahud, Ghubaysh, Wad Banda and Al-Khuway, with southern areas such as Babanusa, Al-Muglad and Heglig. En Nahud, the state's second-largest city, also lies at a key junction between northern and southern West Kordofan and serves as a gateway to the Darfur region in western Sudan.
On Saturday, the Joint Force of armed movements allied with the army said it had recaptured eight areas in West Kordofan, claiming its operations inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on the RSF. That followed the army's statement last Friday that it had retaken Al-Khuway, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) from En Nahud.
Fighting between the army and the RSF has intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25.
The war, which erupted in April 2023 over disagreements on integrating the military establishment, has deepened Sudan's humanitarian crisis, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing around 13 million people.
Mohamed Didan, spokesman for the army's Special Operations Forces, said in a Facebook post that the army, its allied Joint Force and supporting formations were pressing on with clearing operations around both cities.
“The armed forces, the Joint Force and supporting formations continued clearing operations around Abu Zabad and En Nahud and dismantling RSF defenses and positions,” Didan said.
He listed the areas covered as Qad al-Haboub, Humair Muqaddam, Dakkat Salem al-Nour, Al-Mashari, Dakkat Tabir, Al-Hantouta, Mabrouka, Al-Firdous, Tayba and Abu Jafala.
For about a week, army forces have been advancing on three fronts in West Kordofan: Al-Khuway, En Nahud and Abu Zabad. On Monday, the army announced it had taken five areas around Al-Sa'atat, northeast of Abu Zabad, moving its forces closer to the city.
Abu Zabad sits at a strategic point on roads connecting northern West Kordofan, including En Nahud, Ghubaysh, Wad Banda and Al-Khuway, with southern areas such as Babanusa, Al-Muglad and Heglig. En Nahud, the state's second-largest city, also lies at a key junction between northern and southern West Kordofan and serves as a gateway to the Darfur region in western Sudan.
On Saturday, the Joint Force of armed movements allied with the army said it had recaptured eight areas in West Kordofan, claiming its operations inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on the RSF. That followed the army's statement last Friday that it had retaken Al-Khuway, roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) from En Nahud.
Fighting between the army and the RSF has intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25.
The war, which erupted in April 2023 over disagreements on integrating the military establishment, has deepened Sudan's humanitarian crisis, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing around 13 million people.
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