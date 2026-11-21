Iran Says Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Hitting Naval Mines Near Oman
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday that an oil tanker exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines near Oman's Khasab port while attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized passage.
The IRGC claimed the vessel had violated maritime navigation regulations and attempted to use an unauthorized route with assistance from the US military before hitting the mines, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
The tanker subsequently exploded and caught fire, the force said, adding that footage of the incident would be published at a later time.
The IRGC warned that it was closely monitoring maritime traffic across the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, holding the vessel responsible for failing to follow established navigation requirements.
In a separate statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving information about a tanker being struck approximately eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, at around 1500GMT.
“A tanker on an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz has been struck on the port bow by an unknown projectile,” UKMTO said.
The vessel's company security officer subsequently reported a fire onboard. However, no casualties or environmental damage had been confirmed, according to the agency.
Investigations into the incident were underway, while other vessels operating in the area were advised to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity.
The incident comes amid continued tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted Tehran to retaliate with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and entered negotiations, but discussions later stalled over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities between the US and Iran have continued intermittently since July despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.
The IRGC claimed the vessel had violated maritime navigation regulations and attempted to use an unauthorized route with assistance from the US military before hitting the mines, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
The tanker subsequently exploded and caught fire, the force said, adding that footage of the incident would be published at a later time.
The IRGC warned that it was closely monitoring maritime traffic across the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, holding the vessel responsible for failing to follow established navigation requirements.
In a separate statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving information about a tanker being struck approximately eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, at around 1500GMT.
“A tanker on an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz has been struck on the port bow by an unknown projectile,” UKMTO said.
The vessel's company security officer subsequently reported a fire onboard. However, no casualties or environmental damage had been confirmed, according to the agency.
Investigations into the incident were underway, while other vessels operating in the area were advised to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity.
The incident comes amid continued tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which prompted Tehran to retaliate with attacks targeting Israel and American military installations in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and entered negotiations, but discussions later stalled over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities between the US and Iran have continued intermittently since July despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.
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