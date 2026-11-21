Iran Vows to Break US Naval Blockade to Restart Oil
(MENAFN) Iran must break the US naval blockade to restart its oil exports, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday.
Responding to reporters in Tehran about the US maritime blockade and reports that Iran was preparing to challenge it, Araghchi said: “We are making every possible effort regarding oil exports and negotiations. The naval blockade must be broken,” Araghchi said when asked about the reports.
Iran's Fars news agency, meanwhile, invoked the tale of Fereydun from the Shahnameh, the epic poem by Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi, in a nod to the standoff. It ran an illustration showing the obstacle Fereydun and his army met while trying to cross the Shatt al-Arab, called the Arvand River in Iran, during their fight against the ruler Zahhak.
The artwork also showed numerous oil tankers flying the Iranian flag, an apparent allusion to calls to break the US blockade.
The confrontation follows Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz on March 2, after the US-Israeli war against Iran began. Washington answered on April 13 by imposing a naval blockade that has severely disrupted Iran's oil exports.
Responding to reporters in Tehran about the US maritime blockade and reports that Iran was preparing to challenge it, Araghchi said: “We are making every possible effort regarding oil exports and negotiations. The naval blockade must be broken,” Araghchi said when asked about the reports.
Iran's Fars news agency, meanwhile, invoked the tale of Fereydun from the Shahnameh, the epic poem by Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi, in a nod to the standoff. It ran an illustration showing the obstacle Fereydun and his army met while trying to cross the Shatt al-Arab, called the Arvand River in Iran, during their fight against the ruler Zahhak.
The artwork also showed numerous oil tankers flying the Iranian flag, an apparent allusion to calls to break the US blockade.
The confrontation follows Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz on March 2, after the US-Israeli war against Iran began. Washington answered on April 13 by imposing a naval blockade that has severely disrupted Iran's oil exports.
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