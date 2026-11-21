Pakistan FM Puts Natural Resource Wealth at USD8-10T
(MENAFN) Pakistan's mineral, hydrocarbon and gemstone wealth is worth at least $8 trillion to $10 trillion even on the most cautious estimate, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Friday, pushing back on claims that the country is mired in debt.
Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi welcoming Türkiye's Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, Dar took aim at the "debt-trap" label sometimes applied to Pakistan.
"Sometimes people talk about Pakistan being a heavily indebted country or a debt-trap country. I always negate (that). The total debt of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, is about $100 billion and if you include the liabilities in foreign exchange of private companies and public sector enterprises, the total amount is $130 billion," Dar said.
He put the country's resource base, spanning mines and minerals, hydrocarbons, gemstones and "other God-gifted natural resources," at "anything between $8 trillion and $10 trillion."
Dar called the vessel's arrival "a new chapter of scientific exploration and strategic cooperation" between the two nations, resting on the "enduring" friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.
The ship has reached Pakistan for its second intercontinental mission, following operations off the coast of Somalia, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Friday.
During its deployment, the vessel will gather 2D and 3D seismic data in two separate areas of Pakistani waters.
Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi welcoming Türkiye's Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, Dar took aim at the "debt-trap" label sometimes applied to Pakistan.
"Sometimes people talk about Pakistan being a heavily indebted country or a debt-trap country. I always negate (that). The total debt of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, is about $100 billion and if you include the liabilities in foreign exchange of private companies and public sector enterprises, the total amount is $130 billion," Dar said.
He put the country's resource base, spanning mines and minerals, hydrocarbons, gemstones and "other God-gifted natural resources," at "anything between $8 trillion and $10 trillion."
Dar called the vessel's arrival "a new chapter of scientific exploration and strategic cooperation" between the two nations, resting on the "enduring" friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.
The ship has reached Pakistan for its second intercontinental mission, following operations off the coast of Somalia, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Friday.
During its deployment, the vessel will gather 2D and 3D seismic data in two separate areas of Pakistani waters.
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