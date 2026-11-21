Palestinian Killed, Another Injured in Shooting Near Ramallah in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed and another wounded after a guard from an illegal Israeli settlement opened fire near Dura al-Qara village, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Friday evening, according to Palestinian media reports.
Voice of Palestine radio reported that the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs notified the Health Ministry that Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, had been killed by Israeli gunfire, while Israeli authorities were withholding his body.
Earlier reports indicated that a settlement guard had shot and injured two Palestinians in the same area before Israeli forces detained both men. Their medical conditions were initially unclear.
No further details were immediately available regarding the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the second Palestinian.
The incident occurred amid increasing attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out more than 3,133 attacks targeting Palestinians and their property during October.
Illegal settlers were responsible for 1,369 of these incidents, with most recorded in the Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron governorates, the commission said.
The reported violations included shootings, physical assaults, attacks on residential properties and agricultural land, as well as Israeli military incursions and arrests across the occupied territory.
Voice of Palestine radio reported that the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs notified the Health Ministry that Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, had been killed by Israeli gunfire, while Israeli authorities were withholding his body.
Earlier reports indicated that a settlement guard had shot and injured two Palestinians in the same area before Israeli forces detained both men. Their medical conditions were initially unclear.
No further details were immediately available regarding the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the second Palestinian.
The incident occurred amid increasing attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out more than 3,133 attacks targeting Palestinians and their property during October.
Illegal settlers were responsible for 1,369 of these incidents, with most recorded in the Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron governorates, the commission said.
The reported violations included shootings, physical assaults, attacks on residential properties and agricultural land, as well as Israeli military incursions and arrests across the occupied territory.
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