Phone-Pouch Bans Add 1-2 Weeks of Learning, Harvard Finds
(MENAFN) Schools that make students lock their phones in pouches are seeing small but measurable academic gains, a major new study led by Harvard University has found.
Researchers from the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard, Dartmouth College and the testing group NWEA tracked roughly 3.3 million students in 4,600 US schools from the 2021-22 school year through 2025-26. Their report, published Tuesday, measured how achievement growth shifted after schools adopted strict phone bans built around lockable pouches.
The gains were modest. Math and reading growth each rose by about 0.01 standard deviations a year, which the authors equate to one to two extra weeks of instruction annually. They cautioned that schools should not expect a quick jump in achievement, though the yearly gains could add up over time.
The team compared growth before and after pouches arrived against growth at similar schools without them, and found no systematic differences in trends before the bans took effect. The study also found fewer students suffering steep annual declines in reading. It found no clear sign that students who started with lower scores gained more.
Thomas Kane, a Harvard education economist, said in a university interview that the effect is small next to interventions like tutoring, but could matter if it lasts. He said physically separating students from their phones could also lessen schools' reliance on individual teachers to enforce the rules.
The researchers also looked at statewide restrictions introduced in 22 states during 2025-26. Those results were less conclusive, because states that adopted bans were already on different achievement trajectories.
Other research points in different directions. A separate national working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research found average effects on test scores near zero, with modest positive effects in high schools, especially in math, and small negative effects in middle schools. The two studies differ in method: the Harvard report followed individual students' growth on a common assessment, while the earlier paper analyzed school-level results from various state tests.
Kane said a key open question is how phone and social media use outside school affects learning, and that answering it will take better data linking usage patterns to academic results.
Researchers from the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard, Dartmouth College and the testing group NWEA tracked roughly 3.3 million students in 4,600 US schools from the 2021-22 school year through 2025-26. Their report, published Tuesday, measured how achievement growth shifted after schools adopted strict phone bans built around lockable pouches.
The gains were modest. Math and reading growth each rose by about 0.01 standard deviations a year, which the authors equate to one to two extra weeks of instruction annually. They cautioned that schools should not expect a quick jump in achievement, though the yearly gains could add up over time.
The team compared growth before and after pouches arrived against growth at similar schools without them, and found no systematic differences in trends before the bans took effect. The study also found fewer students suffering steep annual declines in reading. It found no clear sign that students who started with lower scores gained more.
Thomas Kane, a Harvard education economist, said in a university interview that the effect is small next to interventions like tutoring, but could matter if it lasts. He said physically separating students from their phones could also lessen schools' reliance on individual teachers to enforce the rules.
The researchers also looked at statewide restrictions introduced in 22 states during 2025-26. Those results were less conclusive, because states that adopted bans were already on different achievement trajectories.
Other research points in different directions. A separate national working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research found average effects on test scores near zero, with modest positive effects in high schools, especially in math, and small negative effects in middle schools. The two studies differ in method: the Harvard report followed individual students' growth on a common assessment, while the earlier paper analyzed school-level results from various state tests.
Kane said a key open question is how phone and social media use outside school affects learning, and that answering it will take better data linking usage patterns to academic results.
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