UK MPs Demand AI Law, Independent Regulator
(MENAFN) A powerful cross-party panel in the UK Parliament is urging ministers to enact a standalone artificial intelligence law and create an independent watchdog, arguing that current legislation cannot contain the human rights threats posed by fast-moving AI technology.
The Joint Committee on Human Rights set out its demands in a report on human rights and AI regulation. It recommends a new AI Bill built on a risk-based model, under which systems would be ranked by their potential impact across their entire lifecycle, with the toughest obligations reserved for the highest-risk models.
The committee also wants any AI system capable of materially affecting individuals, groups or communities to be required to reveal that AI is in use and to explain how it works.
Under the proposal, the new regulator would track AI-related risks, act as a single point of contact for public complaints, and hold providers to account through codes of practice, transparency rules and penalties for misconduct.
Committee Chair Alex Sobel accused the government of moving too slowly against emerging dangers.
“We are not seeing a sense of urgency from the government in addressing the serious risks that AI poses. A wait and see approach on a sector moving at such a pace risks recognising emerging issues too late, let alone having the capability to remedy them,” he said in a statement.
Sobel argued that tougher rules are needed to shape how AI systems are built and put into use.
“A dedicated regulator, backed by a risk-based approach to addressing harms, would create a clear framework for the right approach to developing AI systems,” he added.
He also pointed to a recent report from the parliamentary Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee, which arrived at similar conclusions on AI risks and the case for government action.
“It is time for the government to take heed,” Sobel said.
The Joint Committee on Human Rights set out its demands in a report on human rights and AI regulation. It recommends a new AI Bill built on a risk-based model, under which systems would be ranked by their potential impact across their entire lifecycle, with the toughest obligations reserved for the highest-risk models.
The committee also wants any AI system capable of materially affecting individuals, groups or communities to be required to reveal that AI is in use and to explain how it works.
Under the proposal, the new regulator would track AI-related risks, act as a single point of contact for public complaints, and hold providers to account through codes of practice, transparency rules and penalties for misconduct.
Committee Chair Alex Sobel accused the government of moving too slowly against emerging dangers.
“We are not seeing a sense of urgency from the government in addressing the serious risks that AI poses. A wait and see approach on a sector moving at such a pace risks recognising emerging issues too late, let alone having the capability to remedy them,” he said in a statement.
Sobel argued that tougher rules are needed to shape how AI systems are built and put into use.
“A dedicated regulator, backed by a risk-based approach to addressing harms, would create a clear framework for the right approach to developing AI systems,” he added.
He also pointed to a recent report from the parliamentary Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee, which arrived at similar conclusions on AI risks and the case for government action.
“It is time for the government to take heed,” Sobel said.
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