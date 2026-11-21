An 89-year-old American who travelled to Abu Dhabi especially to compete in the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships has a simple message for anyone who thinks they are too old to take up a sport: it is never too late.

John Charman completed the sprint duathlon in the 85-89 Open Age category in 2 hours, 25 minutes and 41 seconds at the championships last Saturday.

Having made the journey from the United States for the event, Charman said the opportunity to compete at a world championship, coupled with the reputation of Abu Dhabi's sporting facilities, made the trip worthwhile.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Well, there were two things. One was the races they had here: it's Multisport, and it is the World Multisport Championships. And secondly, I'd heard very good things about the facilities here in Abu Dhabi. So, I thought it would be a good place to race,” he said.

For Charman, however, reaching the starting line was not a last-minute decision. His preparation involved training throughout the year and gradually building up his endurance to ensure he could cover the required distance.

The sprint duathlon involves a 5km run, a 20km cycle and a final 2.5km run. He makes it a point to complete the full distance during training a few weeks before race day.

“At my age, I gradually looked to improve my distance, so I knew I could still do distances at my age. And secondly, two or three weeks before the race, I make sure I do the full distance in advance, so I know I can at least complete it, even if slowly.”

While running remains his biggest challenge, cycling is the part of the event he particularly enjoys.

Charman believes that taking the first step is more important than worrying about age or performance. For those considering endurance sports later in life, he recommends starting with manageable distances and building confidence through smaller local races.

His advice is to resist the temptation to jump straight into highly competitive events.

“I don't think it's ever too late. You have to work up to it. There are a lot of very good training programmes that build up your capability gradually. What you want to do is finish your first race, and that should be a small local one.”

He cautioned against making a world championship the starting point, stressing that beginners should first develop their fitness and experience through less demanding competitions.

“You certainly don't start with a world championship, and you don't even do the Nationals, because those are usually much more competitive and often longer.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, 15-year-old Noah Habib travelled from South Africa to Abu Dhabi to compete in the championships, turning a long-held ambition into reality.

Habib completed the sprint event in the 16-19 Open Age category in 1 hour, 3 minutes and 11 seconds.

His interest in triathlon began when he was just 10, inspired by his father, who had been involved in the sport for years and competed at a World Championships when Noah was only two.

Growing up watching his father race helped shape his own ambitions, and his latest appearance at the global event marks another milestone in his sporting journey.

“It means a lot as it's been my dream for quite a while. I started triathlon when I was 10 years old and my dad had done it for a long time. He went to a World Championships when I was just two and I basically grew up watching him race.”

Habib said he had not initially expected to progress as quickly as he did when he first started training, but his development in the sport encouraged him to aim higher.

"When I started triathlon, I wasn't expecting much but I actually progressed, and this is just the next step up."

Balancing competitive sport with academics requires careful planning. As a boarding school student, Habib follows a structured daily routine, fitting in training after classes and setting aside dedicated time for studying in the evening.

“I go to a boarding school. There are very specific times for everything. After school I get my training done, and if it's done by 5 o'clock, I can study from 7 to 9. And then I go to bed.”

For other teenagers who may be hesitant about trying multisport, his advice is straightforward: give it a chance.

“Just do it and start. There's no reason not to. It'll get fitter, better, and you'll be happy. The vibe at these events is so cool.”

Meeting competitors across generations also left an impression on the teenager. Charman's participation, in particular, was something he found remarkable.

“It really is inspirational story to hear someone of his age competing. It's incredible to hear this story.”

38 hours, no sleep: First Emirati finishes 174km race across three countries Dubai T100 Triathlon to showcase Al Mamzar, Dubai landmarks in 2026