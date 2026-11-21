MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rockstar Games' 'Grand Theft Auto 6' (GTA 6) has set a new record for the biggest entertainment launch in history, generating $3.79 billion through preorders and first-day sales, according to an announcement by the game's developer on Friday, according to Variety.

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said the sales figure established "a new record for entertainment across any medium" and made 'GTA 6' "the biggest entertainment launch in history".

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However, a spokesperson for Take-Two Interactive declined to comment on the number of copies sold.

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The game's reported first-day performance has surpassed the box-office earnings of several major Hollywood releases. For comparison, Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' grossed $2.52 billion at the global box office in 2026, making it the highest-grossing film of the year to date, while Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has collected just over $1.8 billion, according to Variety.

The first-day sales of 'GTA 6' were also comparable to the combined box-office collections of James Cameron's last two 'Avatar' films, 'The Way of Water' and 'Fire and Ash'. Its first-day revenue has also exceeded the $2.9 billion global earnings of 'Avengers: Endgame', the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The game reportedly cost $1.5 billion to develop over more than a decade.

'GTA 6' was launched on Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. It was also made available on Xbox One through Xbox's Cloud Gaming service. The standard edition of the game is priced at $80, while the ultimate version retails for $100. Preorders opened on June 25.

With an estimated gameplay time of approximately 80 hours to complete its main storyline, the game follows the characters Jason and Lucia as they navigate the criminal world of fictional Leonida.

'GTA 6' has also secured a 99 Metacritic score, tying it for the highest-rated video game of all time, and received a nomination for Game of the Year at The Game Awards scheduled for December, according to Variety.

Reacting to the game's launch and the response from players worldwide, Rockstar Games president and founder Sam Houser expressed gratitude and excitement over the new chapter for the company.

"It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI'," Houser said, according to Variety.

"We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world, and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you," he added.

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