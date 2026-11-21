MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is entering a new phase of digital transformation, with the focus shifting from building digital infrastructure to harnessing technology, AI and connected government services to drive economic growth, boost productivity and create wider value across industries.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the recently held MWC26 Doha, Mohamad Madhoun, Partner, Government and Public Services at Deloitte Middle East, said the country's next digital transformation phase would depend on how effectively existing investments are translated into tangible benefits for citizens, businesses and the wider economy.

“The foundations are already strong, and the opportunity now is to turn those investments into better services, stronger productivity, and broader economic value,” Madhoun said.

He noted that the priority should no longer be simply increasing the number of digital services available, but ensuring that people and businesses can access and use them more effectively. This will require more seamless and connected services across government, supported by stronger coordination and integrated digital systems.

Madhoun also highlighted the growing importance of AI in Qatar's economic and development agenda, pointing to the establishment of the AI Center under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) as evidence of the country's increasing commitment to making AI a national priority.

He said governments across the region must now move beyond experimenting with generative AI and focus on deploying it at scale in areas where it can deliver measurable improvements to public services.

These include improving citizens' access to information and government services, automating administrative tasks and strengthening decision-making across public institutions.

However, he stressed that successful AI deployment requires more than technological investment. Strong data foundations, connected systems, privacy safeguards, accountability frameworks and appropriately trained public-sector employees will all be essential to scaling AI effectively.

Addressing the challenges facing government digital transformation, he said the availability of technology was not necessarily the main obstacle to greater integration.

Rather, the difficulty often lies in ensuring that different government entities, systems and processes work together effectively.

He explained that institutions frequently develop their own platforms and workflows over time, making integration more complicated from both operational and governance perspectives.

The next step is to make interoperability a whole-of-government priority. That means stronger coordination, shared standards, and a greater focus on user journeys rather than organizational boundaries. It also matters for AI, because these technologies can only deliver full value when the underlying data and systems are connected, he said.

Beyond the public sector, Madhoun noted Qatar's investments in connectivity and digital infrastructure could generate significant economic opportunities across multiple industries, including by creating the conditions for innovation, investment, entrepreneurship and higher productivity.

He pointed to the growing momentum around AI in Qatar, noting that commitments to QAI involving investments of more than $20bn, alongside investments by hyperscalers in the country, were sending a strong signal of confidence in the market. It shows that AI is not just part of the policy conversation, but increasingly part of the country's economic future. Looking towards 2030, he said the real measure of a digitally transformed government would be its ability to redesign services around people's needs instead of simply transferring existing processes online.

A genuinely transformed government should deliver fewer administrative steps, less duplication, faster outcomes and a more connected experience for citizens and businesses.

Madhoun further said, by 2030, true transformation should also mean government is using AI responsibly to improve decision-making, anticipate needs more effectively, and free up public-sector teams to focus on higher-value work. Ultimately, success will be measured by whether government becomes simpler, more proactive, and more effective in delivering value.