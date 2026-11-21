MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Chief Executive of Foreign Trade at the the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Volker Treier affirmed that the visit of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany comes at a particularly important time and represents an opportunity to strengthen the existing economic partnership between the two countries and expand it into new industrial, technological and investment sectors.

In exclusive remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Treier said that geopolitical tensions and the war in the Middle East were placing significant burdens on the world, with their repercussions extending to global supply chains, making continued dialogue and the development of shared economic prospects even more important at the present stage.

He said that Germany and Qatar already enjoyed a close partnership in both trade and financial investment, affirming that these relations provided a solid foundation on which to build and develop a more comprehensive and extensive partnership in the future.

Assessing the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries, the Chief Executive of Foreign Trade at the the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry affirmed that Qatari-German economic cooperation had developed positively over recent years, noting that bilateral trade reached approximately €2.5bn in 2025, an increase of 26 percent compared with the previous year.

Regarding the opportunities offered by the Qatari market to German companies, Treier affirmed that Qatar presented attractive economic and investment prospects in light of its sustained investments over the years in modern infrastructure, energy supplies and new technologies.

Treier identified three main areas that he believed offered promising opportunities for cooperation between the two sides. The first area involved energy technologies and industrial facilities, including solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency. The second area encompassed industrial digitalisation, automation and AI applications, which could help develop industrial capabilities and enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The third area, according to Treier, involved modern infrastructure, logistics, and water and environmental technologies, affirming that these sectors offered important opportunities to develop industrial and technological cooperation between the two countries.

Concluding his remarks to QNA, he affirmed that current challenges clearly demonstrated the considerable value of reliable partners and long-term economic relationships.