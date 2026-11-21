MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Chairman of the German Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW) Christoph Ahlhaus affirmed that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between the two nations and serves as a significant impetus for expanding the horizons of cooperation and joint investments.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ahlhaus voiced the association's appreciation for the role played by the State of Qatar in supporting the German economy. He said that BVMW would like to extend their sincere thanks to HH the Amir and the Government of the State of Qatar for their confidence and investments in the German economy, particularly in the German medium-sized enterprise sector.

He emphasised that high-level official visits contribute to building the confidence that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in particular, need in order to make decisions about expanding and entering new markets.

He indicated that economic relations between Qatar and Germany are characterized by strength and mutual trust, and are witnessing rapid development that paves the way for a new phase of cooperation, one that extends beyond major investments to include broader participation by SMEs and startups.

He also noted that economic cooperation between the two countries has, in recent years, primarily centered on large corporations and investments. However, the next phase calls for broadening the scope of this partnership to include more German SMEs, leveraging their industrial and technological capabilities, as well as their specialised expertise, to support development projects and economic diversification in the State of Qatar.

He noted that the BVMW is working toward this goal through its regional office for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, based in Doha since 2023, which operates on the foundation of a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest Qatar.

Ahlhaus said that the office plays a pivotal role in supporting German companies that wish to enter the Qatari market and expand from there into the markets of the Gulf region and Asia. This is carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Invest Qatar, with the aim of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries and creating favorable conditions for establishing long-term partnerships.

He highlighted the importance of Qatari-German efforts aimed at strengthening ties between universities, research institutions, and start-ups as well as SMEs in both countries. Such efforts would enable the application of research and technological development outcomes to joint economic and industrial projects, while broadening the scope for leveraging the expertise and capabilities available to both sides.

In his assessment of the advantages that the State of Qatar offers to German companies seeking international expansion, the BVMW Chairman emphasised that Qatar possesses highly attractive investment fundamentals, particularly its stability, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location, which serves as a gateway connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Ahlhaus unveiled plans to organize the largest German delegation to participate in the Web Summit Qatar, set for 2027. He explained that the planned delegation would include approximately 300 participants and 50 startups, with the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin also taking part as partner states.

He emphasised that this participation represents a new step toward expanding the German presence at the summit, and reflects the BVMW's interest in developing a permanent platform that enables German innovations and technology to reach Qatar, and, from there, the markets of the Gulf and Asia.