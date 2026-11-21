UK Confirms Offensive Cyber Operations Against Russia, China, Iran, North Korea
(MENAFN) The UK has acknowledged that it is conducting offensive cyber operations targeting Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, marking the first public confirmation of such missions by a senior British military official.
Gen. Rob Magowan, chief of the UK's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, confirmed that the National Cyber Force was carrying out offensive activities against foreign state adversaries amid rising threats in cyberspace.
"The cyber domain, as we call it, is becoming increasingly important in warfare," Magowan told Sky News during his first interview since taking over the four-star military position earlier this year.
When asked whether the National Cyber Force was involved in offensive cyber missions, he responded: "Absolutely - and we've been clear about that."
"There are a range of threats around the world and we've been very clear that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea are a threat to our way of life and they are conducting operations in the cyber domain," he said.
"And they need to be really clear that there's going to be a cost to them conducting operations in the cyber domain and that's what our cyber force is about."
Magowan also revealed that the force's activities extend beyond state-backed threats to include organized criminal networks and individuals involved in harmful online conduct, particularly activities that endanger children.
"Those people are doing harm online, including to our children, that is all part of the National Cyber Force approach," he said.
Gen. Rob Magowan, chief of the UK's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, confirmed that the National Cyber Force was carrying out offensive activities against foreign state adversaries amid rising threats in cyberspace.
"The cyber domain, as we call it, is becoming increasingly important in warfare," Magowan told Sky News during his first interview since taking over the four-star military position earlier this year.
When asked whether the National Cyber Force was involved in offensive cyber missions, he responded: "Absolutely - and we've been clear about that."
"There are a range of threats around the world and we've been very clear that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea are a threat to our way of life and they are conducting operations in the cyber domain," he said.
"And they need to be really clear that there's going to be a cost to them conducting operations in the cyber domain and that's what our cyber force is about."
Magowan also revealed that the force's activities extend beyond state-backed threats to include organized criminal networks and individuals involved in harmful online conduct, particularly activities that endanger children.
"Those people are doing harm online, including to our children, that is all part of the National Cyber Force approach," he said.
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