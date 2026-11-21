MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Six transactions worth a total of 101.52 million manat ($29 million) and $233,200 were concluded during the November 10 trading session of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), covering both domestic and foreign markets.

According to a press release published by SCRMET, entrepreneurs from the United Arab Emirates reached agreements with local businesses on the purchase of cotton yarn on the foreign market.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs concluded deals with the Turkmennebit State Concern for the purchase of polypropylene grade TPP D 30 S, and with the State Association of Food Industry of Turkmenistan for refined first-grade cottonseed oil.

Additional transactions involved the purchase of first-grade wheat flour from the Turkmen Gallaonumleri State Association and glass jars from the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan.

Established in 1994, SCRMET is Turkmenistan's main organized commodity marketplace and one of the key institutions facilitating the country's foreign trade. It brings together domestic producers, exporters and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, offering a range of export-oriented goods.

Its trading portfolio includes petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, among other commodities.

In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, SCRMET publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on its platform. These quotations provide information on traded commodities, their values, and the markets involved, serving as an indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

They also provide an overview of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting changes in the country's export offering and highlighting the industries that dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.