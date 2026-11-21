MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Google is excited to help accelerate IIT Kharagpur's groundbreaking work in Indic languages, agriculture and education with $5 million to develop advanced AI research, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said on Saturday, noting that such programmes will help implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that the benefits of AI reach everyone in India.

Pichai -- an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur -- said the institute is undertaking pioneering work in fields such as Indic languages, agriculture and education, and that the partnership would help accelerate its impact.

The initiative would contribute to developing the next generation of AI talent and support wider efforts to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence reach people across the country, he added.

The announcement comes amid growing investments by global technology companies and academic institutions in AI research and workforce development as India seeks to strengthen its position as a global innovation hub.

The funding will be directed towards three key areas -- advanced AI research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building across the institute.

As part of the initiative, IIT Kharagpur researchers and students will undertake projects aimed at addressing real-world challenges through AI applications in Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology, according to the company.

The partnership will also support the expansion of AI training and curriculum development for students, faculty members and educators, while enhancing the university's AI frameworks and tools to strengthen its broader technological ecosystem.

Google said the funding reflects its commitment to fostering collaboration with academic institutions to advance AI-driven innovation and develop solutions with societal impact.

"Building AI that works for everyone requires deep collaboration and strong academic leadership. Through this fund, we are honoured to support IIT Kharagpur in driving applied AI research and technological solutions that will benefit communities across India and beyond," the company said.