MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Over the past several months, channels backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have recruited scores of Indian youths to carry out various subversive activities. Lured by payments as low as Rs 5,000, these youths have been tasked with collecting and distributing narcotics, arms and ammunition.

The ISI operatives have been employing the dead-drop method to deliver consignments of arms, ammunition, and narcotics, particularly in Punjab. The recruited youths are instructed to retrieve these consignments from designated locations and subsequently distribute them across the state.

An official said a dangerous trend was emerging, adding that the youths, most of whom were recruited by the Shahzad Bhatti network, had been lured with promises of a lavish lifestyle and easy money.

“They were shown photographs of Bhatti and his associates posing in front of luxurious houses and expensive vehicles, dressed in flashy clothes. These images created an impression of wealth and glamour, becoming a major attraction and one of the primary reasons why the youths agreed to join such networks,” the official said.

Once a youth was drawn into the network, he was initially assigned relatively minor tasks involving very little risk and offered paltry sums of money for completing them. He was then promised substantially higher payments for subsequent assignments, a lure many youths fell for without realising the consequences of their involvement.

Another official said the recruitment network had devised a trap that ensured the youths remained under its control. After completing the initial minor assignment, the recruits were paid the promised amount. However, when they were assigned bigger tasks, the promised higher remuneration was withheld. Instead, they were blackmailed into carrying out more serious assignments with threats that they would otherwise be reported to the security agencies.

“As a result, the assignments continue to get executed, but the youths are paid only paltry sums, irrespective of the scale or nature of the task,” the official said.

The youths are often blackmailed into undertaking smuggling operations on a much larger scale. They are even instructed to transport large consignments of arms and ammunition, tasks that they had never initially agreed to undertake but are forced to carry out under the threat of being exposed to the security agencies.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the latest trend was to blackmail these youths into undertaking not only smuggling operations but also contract killings.

“A hit job is the toughest one for these youth to execute it as it is murder and is punishable with either life or death. The youth are aware of this, but are forced into the job as they fear being outed by the ISI-backed networks,” the official.

Further, they are also threatened with dire consequences and often told their families would be informed about the same.

Fearing being ostracised, these youth go about the job despite being paid the paltry amount of Rs 5,000, the official also added.

Last year, there were at least six targeted killings of policemen in Punjab. In most cases, it has been found that the locals have allegedly undertaken the job.

The Bhatti network now wants to expand and rope in youth from other states to carry out similar jobs. It would look to move away from using the locals of a particular state and instead use them in other states. These youths entering another state have a clean slate and no files on them. Neither are they under the scrutiny of the local law enforcement agencies, and this helps a great deal in avoiding detection.

The ISI has intentions of going beyond Punjab to carry out such hit jobs on police personnel. It has been building this huge network of youth from the various states in the North for this purpose. The youths, who are part of such networks, would eventually be blackmailed into carrying out bigger jobs such as targeted killings.

Such youths, who feel trapped should immediately report the same to the police rather than continue to commit crimes which only get bigger with more number of assignments, an official said.