MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 21 (IANS) A Pakistani national was apprehended by the border security force (BSF) on Saturday near the international border (IB) in the Arnia sector of J&K's Jammu district.

Officials said a 20-year-old Pakistani national identified as Awais Raza was apprehended near the International Border in Jammu's Arnia sector.

He was picked up around 7.30 a.m. near Harapeer bridge in a forward village of the Arnia sector after acting suspiciously.

Officials identified him as a resident of Jaranwali in Pakistan's Punjab province. J&K Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) are questioning him to find out how he crossed the border fence and why he came to the Indian side.

No incriminating material was found on him at the time of his arrest, officials said.

Pakistani nationals who inadvertently cross the Line of Control (LoC) or International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir are regularly apprehended by Indian security forces, questioned to rule out security threats, and repatriated if accidental crossing is established.

Dense fog, rough or forested terrain, wandering livestock, or disorientation near forward villages often lead civilians to stray across the LoC or IB.

Indian Army (along the LoC) or the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police (along the IB) take individuals into custody for initial questioning and background checks.

When investigations confirm the crossing was unintentional, and no incriminating material or hostile intent is found, authorities coordinate with Pakistani counterparts -- via army hotlines or flag meetings -- to hand the person back, often within days.

In June 2026, in Kupwara district, Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was apprehended in Simari village after inadvertently crossing the LoC on June 12, 2026, and was repatriated by the Indian Army on June 18, 2026.

In February 2026, in Samba district, a 45-year-old man from Sialkot was held by the BSF along the IB after crossing over inadvertently under the influence of intoxicants and was handed over to Pakistan Rangers the following day during a flag meeting.