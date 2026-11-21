MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Putting an end to all the speculation, actress Vinny Arora finally confirmed her second pregnancy with her actor husband, Dheeraj Dhoopar, with a sweet social media post on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Vinny uploaded a fun video, where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump while posing in a beautiful green gown.

"A little miracle, all over again (sic)," read the caption on the post.

On Monday, Vinny and Dheeraj had sparked speculation about expecting their second child as their anniversary post hinted at“adding little more love to family.”

Dheeraj took to his official Instagram handle and marked thier special day by dropping a series of romantic photographs featuring the lovebirds.

The images show Vinny and Dheeraj striking some romantic poses. The couple was seen twinning in white attire. For some of the clicks, their son Zayn also accompanied his parents, creating heart-melting family moments.

Dheeraj and Vinny were seen lovingly gazing at one another, providing insight into their bond.

In the last picture in the post, the message read,“We are adding a little more love to our family.”

This made many netizens believe that the couple might be expecting their second child, something which has been confirmed by Vinny now through her latest social media post.

"A decade of togetherness, a lifetime still to go. Ten years later, you're still my favourite person and my favourite love story. Happy anniversary, my love", Dheeraj's anniversary wish for his lady love went.

After being in a relationship for many years, Dheeraj and Vinny got married in November 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zayn, in August 2022.

Their social media feed is full of some precious moments with their little bundle of joy.