MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Most companies find out about a reputational problem when it is already a problem. A negative story ranks on the first page of search results, a wave of critical reviews drags down a rating, or an AI assistant starts describing the brand in terms its leadership would never use. By the time any of this reaches the boardroom, the damage has usually been building for a while. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Reputation House built Risk Check around that reality. The free diagnostic platform lets a company assess its level of digital risk in a few minutes and see how stable its information environment is.

The premise is straightforward: reputational and informational crises rarely come out of nowhere. They develop gradually through search results, platform algorithms, media publications, user reviews and the interpretations that AI systems generate. Each of these channels can quietly distort how a brand is perceived, and Risk Check is designed to find where that distortion is most likely to start.

That is what sets it apart from traditional monitoring tools. Monitoring delivers a stream of data and leaves the user to make sense of it. Risk Check works as a diagnostic system. Instead of tracking every mention, it looks for structural risk points – the places in a company's digital presence where vulnerabilities tend to emerge.

The platform examines four areas. It reviews the media and social environment to see how the company is represented in public sources and how sensitive that context may be to outside influence. It analyzes search engine results, which shape the first impression of a company, and shows how controllable that representation is. It checks how AI systems interpret the company, flagging gaps between the way a business positions itself and the way algorithms may summarize it. Finally, it looks at rating and review platforms to understand how customers evaluate the brand.

“Search and media have been on everyone's radar for years, but AI interpretation is the layer most companies still don't measure,” said Anton Glott, CTO of Reputation House.“When someone asks an AI assistant about a company, the answer is built from whatever the system finds online, and it may not match how the company sees itself. We wanted Risk Check to treat that as a risk zone in its own right, alongside search, media and reviews, and to bring all of them into one picture. A diagnostic is only useful if it tells you where to look first.”

Getting started takes three steps. Users enter basic details about the company or brand – its name, website and the region to analyze. The system then scans the public information environment, identifies risk signals and evaluates how stable the company's digital representation is. Within minutes, it generates a structured report.

That report opens with an overall information risk level, an aggregated assessment of how stable the company's environment is. It breaks down the key vulnerability zones across search results, media context, AI perception and trust dynamics on review platforms.

The tool is built for people who make decisions in conditions of digital transparency: C-level executives, communications leaders, compliance specialists and risk management professionals. For them, the question Risk Check answers is practical – how controllable is the company's information environment, and where could the next digital risk come from?

Companies can run their free diagnostic at checkmyrisks