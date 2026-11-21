Phoolka Urges Amit Shah to Back PAU Stubble Burning Solutions Now

Senior Advocate and BJP leader HS Phoolka has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene over the alleged failure of the Punjab Government to promote two low-cost technologies developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, which can help eliminate stubble burning while reducing the financial burden on farmers.

In a letter dated November 16, Phoolka has highlighted the potential of PAU's 'Triple Zero (000) Technology' and 'Mitter Seeder', alleging that despite successful trials and their reported benefits for farmers, the state government has continued to promote expensive Super Seeders.