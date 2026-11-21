Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Saturday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Powerpulse Trading Solutions Ltd (PTSL), has received a Letter of Award from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) to supply 1,750 MW of renewable energy round-the-clock power for 25 years. The award includes a green shoe option of an additional 750 MW, which, if exercised, will take the total contracted capacity to 2,500 MW. Power supply for the initial 1,750 MW is scheduled to commence from July 1, 2028, while supply for the additional 750 MW will begin from April 1, 2029, subject to the exercise of the greenshoe option, AESL said in a statement. PTSL emerged as the successful bidder following a competitive bidding process and an e-reverse auction. The agreement adds to the subsidiary's expanding portfolio of energy solutions and strengthens its presence in the bulk power supply segment, where it is targeting consumers such as industries, data centres, commercial entities and electricity distribution companies.

"Round-the-clock renewable power will be critical to India's energy transition, combining the sustainability of renewables and optimising transmission systems usage," said Kandarp Patel, CEO of AESL. He said the order would strengthen the company's commitment to delivering scalable energy solutions and support West Bengal's long-term sustainable power requirements. AESL said PTSL has tied up around 4.6 GW of solar and wind capacity and 3.5 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity on the sourcing side. The company is also building its supply-side portfolio by securing long-term contracts with bulk power consumers, including industries, data centres, commercial entities and distribution companies. Round-the-clock renewable energy supply combines power from renewable sources with storage and other arrangements to ensure electricity availability beyond the hours when individual sources, such as solar and wind, generate power. The 25-year agreement is expected to provide a long-term renewable power supply arrangement for WBSEDCL, with deliveries scheduled to begin in phases from July 2028.