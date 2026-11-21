Kabaddi Champions League Season 2 Unveils Major Stars and Coaches

Indian kabaddi is gearing up for a high-voltage season as the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 brings together some of the sport's biggest names, celebrated coaches and established performers for what promises to be an intensely competitive franchise battle. From the experience of former India captain Anup Kumar to the defensive expertise of Ravinder Pahal, and from the on-court leadership of Rajesh Narwal to the vision of KCL Chairman Balwan Singh, Season 2 is bringing together a formidable combination of experience, talent and competitive ambition.

One of the biggest talking points is the presence of two renowned former Indian players in the coaching dugout. Anup Kumar will lead the newly inducted Kurukshetra Knights, while Ravinder Pahal has taken charge of Karnal Kings. Their appointments bring considerable experience to the franchises and add another dimension to the competition, as per a press release. Rajesh Narwal, one of the prominent faces of KCL, further strengthens the league's connection with Indian kabaddi's established sporting legacy, while Chairman Balwan Singh continues to lead the league's vision and ambitions.

The player line-up is equally compelling. Asian Games gold medallist Ayan Lochab, along with established names such as Sunil Kumar, Naveen Goyat and Devank Dalal, adds significant quality to the competition. Their presence is expected to raise the intensity on the mat and give kabaddi supporters plenty to look forward to.

Rajesh Narwal said,“Indian kabaddi has tremendous potential, and the sport needs strong platforms that bring quality players and competitive opportunities together. KCL has the ambition to create that environment. The second season is an important opportunity to take the league forward and build a stronger connection with kabaddi supporters.”

Anup Kumar said,“The objective with Kurukshetra Knights is to build a team that competes with confidence, discipline and determination. Every match will demand complete commitment from the players. We want to create a side that can challenge every opponent.”

Ravinder Pahal said,“Karnal Kings will approach the competition with a clear mindset. Kabaddi is about strategy, aggression and teamwork, and we want to bring all three elements together. The challenge is to build a team that can compete strongly throughout the season.”

KCL Chairman Balwan Singh said,“We are determined to make Season 2 bigger, stronger and more competitive. Our vision is to bring together some of the finest names in Indian kabaddi, create a strong franchise ecosystem and provide a serious platform for talented players. We want KCL to make its own mark in the Indian kabaddi landscape.”

With high-profile coaching appointments, established players and a growing franchise structure, KCL Season 2 is positioning itself as a major contest in the domestic kabaddi calendar. The focus now shifts to the mat, where reputations will be tested, rivalries will take shape and every franchise will be competing for supremacy. The names are big. The challenge is bigger. Kabaddi Champions League Season 2 is ready to make its statement.