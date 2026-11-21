Imran Masood Questions Selection Process Amid Siraj Omission Controversy

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): After alleging discrimination over Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's Test squad, Congress MP Imran Masood has also brought Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan into the discussion, questioning the selection process and insisting that players should be picked purely on merit and performance, irrespective of where they come from.

Questions were raised over India's selection decisions after Mohammed Siraj, the team's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle with 43 wickets in 11 matches, failed to find a place in the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand. India picked Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj as their four pacers alongside Washington Sundar, with team management citing bowling combination and extra batting cover.

"There's Mohammed Shami, there's Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," Masood told ANI.

In his last seven Tests across Asian conditions after his iconic performance in last year's England Test at The Oval, where he bowled India to a memorable and once unimaginable six-run win, Siraj took 21 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 21.28 with a four-fer. His performance during the Sri Lanka tour left a lot to be desired, though, as he took just four wickets across two matches, with a wicket each across all four innings. Despite a lean patch in Sri Lanka, there is no denying Siraj's greatness in SENA conditions. In 23 Tests, he has taken 91 of his 144 Test scalps in SENA conditions at an average of 31.04, with four of his five five-wicket hauls coming in SENA, including one each in Australia and South Africa and two in England.

Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month, with his last international appearance coming in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9, 2025. On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan last represented India in the third Test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, which was played from November 1 to 3, 2024. (ANI)