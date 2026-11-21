India Balances National Security Against Economic Ties With Beijing

Washington, DC [US], November 21 (ANI): India is navigating a delicate balancing act between national security concerns and economic development needs as it responds to mounting pressure from Beijing, according to a US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) report. In a chapter titled "China's Other Front: India and the Future of U.S. Strategy in the Indo-Pacific," the congressional commission said New Delhi is modernising its military, building domestic manufacturing capacity, curbing Chinese involvement in sensitive sectors, and expanding ties with Washington and other partners.

At the same time, the panel noted that India recently eased certain restrictions on Chinese investment and equipment as the costs of limiting access to Chinese inputs, technology, and expertise have grown, with industrial expansion still relying heavily on Chinese machinery, components, and technical know-how. According to the commission, India is one of the few powers outside the US alliance system with the demographic, economic, military, and geographic scale to materially affect the long-term competition with China.

Highlighting India's standing as the world's most populous nation, largest democracy, a nuclear-armed state, and a country with one of the world's largest militaries, the report noted that New Delhi shares a 2,100-mile contested border with China and sits astride vital Indian Ocean sea lanes carrying much of China's energy and trade. Economic leverage, however, is China's sharpest tool, the panel assessed.

According to the report, Beijing has restricted exports of key inputs and products to India, recalled engineers and withheld equipment to slow India's electronics manufacturing, cut pharmaceutical input prices to undercut new Indian plants, and imposed export controls on battery technology to impede India's clean energy sector. The commission also noted that in 2025 China began requiring Indian firms to certify that certain Chinese-supplied inputs would not be re-exported to the United States, a measure Beijing suspended as part of the broader Trump-Xi trade détente, but which the panel warned could be used to target US supply chains.

For Washington, the USCC said a stronger India could help shape a more favourable balance of power in Asia and offer an alternative to Chinese manufacturing and supply chains, while stressing that New Delhi's rivalry with China stems from its own strategic interests and commitment to "strategic autonomy" rather than automatic alignment with US goals.

While noting that Washington and New Delhi have built an ambitious foundation over 25 years, including a 10-year defence framework, ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, technology initiatives spanning semiconductors to biomanufacturing, and a revitalised Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the report warned that legacy export controls, procurement rules, and financing tools are lagging behind. That mismatch, the commission concluded, is creating a growing gap between the ambitions of the US-India partnership and what its underlying rules and institutions can deliver.

Notably, according to government data, India's exports recorded broad-based growth across major global regions during April–September 2026-27, with Africa and Asia emerging as the fastest-growing regions. Among the major export destinations, China and Singapore were the largest markets, with exports reaching USD 11.39 billion and USD 11.07 billion, respectively. Exports to China increased 36%, while those to Singapore more than doubled, registering 103% growth. Meanwhile, India and the US continue negotiations towards a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), following the announcement of a framework for an interim trade agreement in February 2026. The two countries have been working towards expanding market access, addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers and strengthening bilateral trade ties.