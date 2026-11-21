Pakistan Minister Allowed Taj Mahal Visit but Denied Dargah Access

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that permission has been granted for Pakistan's delegation to visit the Taj Mahal, while its proposed visit to the Nizamuddin Dargah in the national capital has not received security clearance. The delegation, led by Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik, will also visit other security-cleared locations in Delhi, including Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat, sources said. However, the proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah has not been cleared by the security agencies and the MEA. The clarification comes amid the visit of the Pakistani delegation to India for the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. The delegation arrived at Purana Qila on Friday to participate in the three-day event. Malik's visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years. He was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich. Confirming his arrival, the Pakistan High Commission said in a post on X, "Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination @DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d'Affaires @Saadawarraich." According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is representing Islamabad at the forum and participating in thematic discussions on civilisational dialogue and its significance in diplomacy. India has invited all 10 SCO member states, along with observer countries and dialogue partners, to participate in the inaugural forum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Friday evening, with the three-day programme focusing on the shared and interconnected civilisational heritage of the SCO region, cross-cultural engagement and people-to-people ties. The initiative follows a proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025, to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the grouping. The forum features thematic sessions covering cultural expressions, art and architecture, language and literary traditions, and monastic and philosophical heritage. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017. (ANI)