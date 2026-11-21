Mumbai Police File FIR in Ghatkopar Assault Case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Mumbai Police have registered a case against eight boys for allegedly assaulting a man and his female friend near a mall in Ghatkopar West, officials said. An FIR has been registered at Ghatkopar Police Station under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Notices have been served to the parents of the accused, police said.

According to the complainant, he had gone to Ghatkopar to meet his female friend, who had allegedly been repeatedly harassed by a group of young men. At around 4 pm, while the complainant and his friend were at a garden, the group allegedly began abusing and confronting them. When the complainant objected, the accused allegedly assaulted him with kicks and punches. He further alleged that one of the youths hit him on the head with a steel bottle. His female friend was also allegedly assaulted. Both later went to a hospital for medical treatment. The complainant further stated that later the same day, when he and his friend were again at the garden taking photographs, the same group allegedly confronted them, abused them and assaulted both with hands and kicks. He has sought legal action against those involved. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

Last week, a 40-year-old man was injured in a firing incident at Makadwala Compound in Kurla West, Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon, following an old rivalry, police said. The incident took place at around 12:40 pm under the jurisdiction of Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. The injured man was identified as Vinod Mallapa Pawar (40). According to the available information, the accused allegedly opened fire on Pawar due to an existing enmity between the two sides. Following the incident, Pawar was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Further details are awaited.