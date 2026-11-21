Iran Rejects US-Israeli Strike Report on Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) Iranian officials on Friday rejected claims that a US-Israeli missile hit Qeshm Island in the country's south. They said the blasts residents heard were controlled detonations to clear unexploded ordnance from earlier attacks.
Fars, a semi-official news agency, cited Hormozgan Deputy Gov. Ahmad Nafisi as saying the explosions came from the planned disposal of munitions left behind by previous US-Israeli strikes. Nafisi called on residents to stay calm.
The denial followed an earlier report by Tasnim, also semi-official, that a US-Israeli missile had struck an area on the outskirts of Qeshm Island.
Conflict timeline
The US and Israel began the war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and began negotiations, which later stalled over how to guarantee safe, free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes between the US and Iran have flared on and off since July while efforts to end the war continue.
Fars, a semi-official news agency, cited Hormozgan Deputy Gov. Ahmad Nafisi as saying the explosions came from the planned disposal of munitions left behind by previous US-Israeli strikes. Nafisi called on residents to stay calm.
The denial followed an earlier report by Tasnim, also semi-official, that a US-Israeli missile had struck an area on the outskirts of Qeshm Island.
Conflict timeline
The US and Israel began the war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and began negotiations, which later stalled over how to guarantee safe, free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes between the US and Iran have flared on and off since July while efforts to end the war continue.
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