Fire At Iraq Power Station Kills Four, Injures Dozens In Basra
(MENAFN) A fire at the Hartha thermal power station in Iraq's southern Basra governorate killed at least four people and left 35 others injured on Saturday, according to local authorities.
Iraq's Security Media Cell confirmed the casualties in a statement published on Facebook, noting that the figures were based on initial assessments.
Civil defense teams were dispatched to the facility to tackle the blaze, while security forces established a security perimeter around the site and restricted access to the surrounding area.
"Police units from Al-Hartha police department and station, along with the First Battalion of the 83rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, cordoned off the site and secured its surroundings, under the direct field supervision of the Third Security Zone Command," it said.
Authorities reported that the injured sustained burns and varying levels of respiratory distress caused by smoke inhalation. They were subsequently transported to medical facilities to receive first aid and further treatment.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify what triggered the fire, the Security Media Cell said.
Officials added that additional details would be made public as more information becomes available.
Iraq's Security Media Cell confirmed the casualties in a statement published on Facebook, noting that the figures were based on initial assessments.
Civil defense teams were dispatched to the facility to tackle the blaze, while security forces established a security perimeter around the site and restricted access to the surrounding area.
"Police units from Al-Hartha police department and station, along with the First Battalion of the 83rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, cordoned off the site and secured its surroundings, under the direct field supervision of the Third Security Zone Command," it said.
Authorities reported that the injured sustained burns and varying levels of respiratory distress caused by smoke inhalation. They were subsequently transported to medical facilities to receive first aid and further treatment.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify what triggered the fire, the Security Media Cell said.
Officials added that additional details would be made public as more information becomes available.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment