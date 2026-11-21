Over 50,000 German Students Strike Against Conscription
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of German students left their classrooms and filled the streets Friday to protest government plans to cut social spending and raise defense expenditures, amid fears that military conscription could be reintroduced.
Organizers said more than 50,000 people joined school strikes in over 100 cities, while separate youth initiatives drew large crowds to parallel rallies in major cities including Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich.
The group “School strike against conscription” renewed its demand that the government halt the newly introduced medical checks, repeal the new military service law and channel funds into education rather than armaments.
“The protests in France have shown that we can improve our situation if we fight together,” said 16-year-old student Elisabeth Kutter from Berlin. “Today, we took to the streets with more than 50,000 students to fight for our interests and against conscription and militarization.”
The organizers said the protest also targeted budget deliberations set to begin in parliament next week. “While ever-increasing sums are being spent on the German Armed Forces and militarization, there are radical cuts being made to healthcare and education,” the group said.
Second youth movement joins
The newly founded “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z takes charge) also held rallies in several German cities Friday, calling for more funding for education and health care. It also pressed the government to act on the cost-of-living crisis and opposed the new military service law, which protesters fear could lead to conscription.
At Berlin’s Alexanderplatz, police estimated the crowd at about 4,000, while a spokesperson for “Gen Z regelt” claimed more than 10,000 participants.
Protesters carried banners and placards reading "No cuts and no military service," "Fight for your own future, this is not my war," "No to compulsory military service," "Money for education instead of war," and "Make peace without weapons." Authorities said the demonstration remained peaceful.
Brandenburg Gate rally
The federal student conference, the national body representing secondary school students across Germany, held a separate demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate together with the education union GEW and the climate group Fridays for Future. Their demands included better school structures, more staff in school social work and psychological services, and the inclusion of climate protection in curricula.
Authorities said Friday's daytime protests passed largely without major incidents, though police remained prepared for possible further actions in other neighborhoods after dark.
Organizers said more than 50,000 people joined school strikes in over 100 cities, while separate youth initiatives drew large crowds to parallel rallies in major cities including Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich.
The group “School strike against conscription” renewed its demand that the government halt the newly introduced medical checks, repeal the new military service law and channel funds into education rather than armaments.
“The protests in France have shown that we can improve our situation if we fight together,” said 16-year-old student Elisabeth Kutter from Berlin. “Today, we took to the streets with more than 50,000 students to fight for our interests and against conscription and militarization.”
The organizers said the protest also targeted budget deliberations set to begin in parliament next week. “While ever-increasing sums are being spent on the German Armed Forces and militarization, there are radical cuts being made to healthcare and education,” the group said.
Second youth movement joins
The newly founded “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z takes charge) also held rallies in several German cities Friday, calling for more funding for education and health care. It also pressed the government to act on the cost-of-living crisis and opposed the new military service law, which protesters fear could lead to conscription.
At Berlin’s Alexanderplatz, police estimated the crowd at about 4,000, while a spokesperson for “Gen Z regelt” claimed more than 10,000 participants.
Protesters carried banners and placards reading "No cuts and no military service," "Fight for your own future, this is not my war," "No to compulsory military service," "Money for education instead of war," and "Make peace without weapons." Authorities said the demonstration remained peaceful.
Brandenburg Gate rally
The federal student conference, the national body representing secondary school students across Germany, held a separate demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate together with the education union GEW and the climate group Fridays for Future. Their demands included better school structures, more staff in school social work and psychological services, and the inclusion of climate protection in curricula.
Authorities said Friday's daytime protests passed largely without major incidents, though police remained prepared for possible further actions in other neighborhoods after dark.
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