Trump Signs Law Allowing US Cash Payments to Be Rounded to0 Nearest Nickel
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has signed the Common Cents Act into law, introducing new rules that allow businesses to round cash transactions to the nearest five cents following the end of penny production, according to media reports on Friday.
The legislation establishes nationwide guidelines for cash payments when exact change is unavailable, allowing retailers to round final amounts either up or down to the nearest nickel.
Under the new rules, a purchase totaling $10.02 after taxes would be rounded down to $10, while a transaction amounting to $10.04 would be increased to $10.05.
Before the legislation was introduced, businesses faced the possibility of legal action for failing to provide exact change, even when rounding payments in favor of customers.
Industry representatives welcomed the new measure, arguing that it offers retailers greater clarity when processing cash payments and handling situations where pennies are unavailable.
"Retailers have been looking for federal guidance on processing cash transactions since penny production ended," said Brennan Duckett, regulatory and policy director at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).
Scott Zietlow, president and CEO of convenience store chain Kwik Trip, also expressed support for the legislation.
"We've now got that clarity," he said, referring to the federal guidelines governing cash transaction rounding.
The legislation establishes nationwide guidelines for cash payments when exact change is unavailable, allowing retailers to round final amounts either up or down to the nearest nickel.
Under the new rules, a purchase totaling $10.02 after taxes would be rounded down to $10, while a transaction amounting to $10.04 would be increased to $10.05.
Before the legislation was introduced, businesses faced the possibility of legal action for failing to provide exact change, even when rounding payments in favor of customers.
Industry representatives welcomed the new measure, arguing that it offers retailers greater clarity when processing cash payments and handling situations where pennies are unavailable.
"Retailers have been looking for federal guidance on processing cash transactions since penny production ended," said Brennan Duckett, regulatory and policy director at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).
Scott Zietlow, president and CEO of convenience store chain Kwik Trip, also expressed support for the legislation.
"We've now got that clarity," he said, referring to the federal guidelines governing cash transaction rounding.
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