Warsaw Protesters Demand Hospitals, Not Military Budgets
(MENAFN) Anti-war demonstrators rallied in central Warsaw on Friday, demanding more investment in hospitals and schools rather than military spending, while organizers rejected criticism that their campaign could serve Russian interests.
Roughly 100 people gathered near the Warsaw Garrison Command headquarters in Pilsudski Square, close to the Old Town, chanting slogans including "No to conscription" and calling for an end to militarization and higher defense spending.
The protest, held under the slogan "No to conscription! Hospitals instead of bombs!", was organized by a coalition of left-wing youth groups, including the Young Workers' Initiative, the Young Against War coalition and Czerwony Front (Red Front).
It was part of a wider European youth mobilization against military recruitment, rearmament and what organizers describe as the diversion of public funds from essential services to the defense industry.
"We need to start funding hospitals and schools, not wars. We must start somewhere, and here we are," activist Rose Filip told Anadolu at the demonstration.
Protesters argued that European governments are pouring billions into rearmament while public services, housing and education remain underfunded.
Criticism over Russia stance
The movement has drawn criticism over its position on Russia's war against Ukraine and its focus on NATO's role in European militarization.
In an article published Wednesday, Polish investigative outlet OKO.press questioned the organizations behind the coordinated protests. It argued that their emphasis on NATO's responsibility for escalation, while largely overlooking Russian aggression, echoed Kremlin narratives.
The report warned that the protests, whatever the participants' intentions, could serve Moscow's interests by eroding public support for European defense and for military assistance to Ukraine.
Filip Stojanowski, an organizer associated with Czerwony Front, rejected concerns that other political actors could exploit the demonstrations.
"There will always be one side or the other who seek to benefit from protests, but this is still a democracy," he told Anadolu.
Organizers said the campaign targets militarization and military conscription and does not support any government involved in the conflict.
The demonstration highlighted a growing debate within Europe's radical left over the social costs of rearmament, as governments raise defense spending in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.
Roughly 100 people gathered near the Warsaw Garrison Command headquarters in Pilsudski Square, close to the Old Town, chanting slogans including "No to conscription" and calling for an end to militarization and higher defense spending.
The protest, held under the slogan "No to conscription! Hospitals instead of bombs!", was organized by a coalition of left-wing youth groups, including the Young Workers' Initiative, the Young Against War coalition and Czerwony Front (Red Front).
It was part of a wider European youth mobilization against military recruitment, rearmament and what organizers describe as the diversion of public funds from essential services to the defense industry.
"We need to start funding hospitals and schools, not wars. We must start somewhere, and here we are," activist Rose Filip told Anadolu at the demonstration.
Protesters argued that European governments are pouring billions into rearmament while public services, housing and education remain underfunded.
Criticism over Russia stance
The movement has drawn criticism over its position on Russia's war against Ukraine and its focus on NATO's role in European militarization.
In an article published Wednesday, Polish investigative outlet OKO.press questioned the organizations behind the coordinated protests. It argued that their emphasis on NATO's responsibility for escalation, while largely overlooking Russian aggression, echoed Kremlin narratives.
The report warned that the protests, whatever the participants' intentions, could serve Moscow's interests by eroding public support for European defense and for military assistance to Ukraine.
Filip Stojanowski, an organizer associated with Czerwony Front, rejected concerns that other political actors could exploit the demonstrations.
"There will always be one side or the other who seek to benefit from protests, but this is still a democracy," he told Anadolu.
Organizers said the campaign targets militarization and military conscription and does not support any government involved in the conflict.
The demonstration highlighted a growing debate within Europe's radical left over the social costs of rearmament, as governments raise defense spending in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.
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