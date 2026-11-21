Eisenkot Ready to Lead Emergency Government
(MENAFN) Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel's Yashar party, said Friday he is ready to form a national emergency government under his own leadership if efforts to build a broad coalition collapse, vowing not to let negotiations drag on indefinitely.
Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming the government, laid out three possible routes to a new coalition in a lengthy post on X. He said he is working in close coordination to break the deadlock and weigh every available option, and he acknowledged public frustration over how long the talks have taken.
A stable government with public backing demands careful consideration, he said. Winning a Knesset confidence vote would be the easier part, with the real test being whether the government can last.
Path one: the ultra-Orthodox parties
Eisenkot said he is in serious talks with the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, known as Haredim, on arrangements that meet the Israeli army's needs while protecting the status of those who study Torah full time. He stressed this does not mean backing away from his pledge to impose mandatory military service on everyone, saying a framework based on the principles of his plan is being drawn up.
Path two: Likud
The second track is negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, which Eisenkot said still face obstacles despite efforts to reach a deal.
“Unfortunately, there is a wide gap between the rhetoric and the actions and actual willingness of Likud,” he said.
Unity cannot come from political understandings alone, Eisenkot said, but requires genuine partnership and shared values. He added that he intends to give the Likud talks another chance.
Path three: an emergency government
If efforts to form a broad coalition fail, Eisenkot said, he is prepared to set up a national emergency government, which he would seek to expand either before or after it is sworn in. He again said he would not let negotiations continue without end.
“At the right time, I will bring a new and good government under my leadership to the Knesset for approval,” Eisenkot said.
He said the stance is not a threat to the parties at the table but a decision demanded by the responsibility placed on him amid what he described as a “national emergency.”
Eisenkot urged Knesset members to follow their conscience and decide whether to back a new government or go to another election with Netanyahu still prime minister of the outgoing government. He warned against squandering the chance to form a new government, saying it would be a mistake to assume there is plenty of time to put off decisions.
Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming the government, laid out three possible routes to a new coalition in a lengthy post on X. He said he is working in close coordination to break the deadlock and weigh every available option, and he acknowledged public frustration over how long the talks have taken.
A stable government with public backing demands careful consideration, he said. Winning a Knesset confidence vote would be the easier part, with the real test being whether the government can last.
Path one: the ultra-Orthodox parties
Eisenkot said he is in serious talks with the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, known as Haredim, on arrangements that meet the Israeli army's needs while protecting the status of those who study Torah full time. He stressed this does not mean backing away from his pledge to impose mandatory military service on everyone, saying a framework based on the principles of his plan is being drawn up.
Path two: Likud
The second track is negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, which Eisenkot said still face obstacles despite efforts to reach a deal.
“Unfortunately, there is a wide gap between the rhetoric and the actions and actual willingness of Likud,” he said.
Unity cannot come from political understandings alone, Eisenkot said, but requires genuine partnership and shared values. He added that he intends to give the Likud talks another chance.
Path three: an emergency government
If efforts to form a broad coalition fail, Eisenkot said, he is prepared to set up a national emergency government, which he would seek to expand either before or after it is sworn in. He again said he would not let negotiations continue without end.
“At the right time, I will bring a new and good government under my leadership to the Knesset for approval,” Eisenkot said.
He said the stance is not a threat to the parties at the table but a decision demanded by the responsibility placed on him amid what he described as a “national emergency.”
Eisenkot urged Knesset members to follow their conscience and decide whether to back a new government or go to another election with Netanyahu still prime minister of the outgoing government. He warned against squandering the chance to form a new government, saying it would be a mistake to assume there is plenty of time to put off decisions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment