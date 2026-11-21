Guidelines For Rs 10,000-Crore SME Growth Fund Expected Within Two Weeks: MSME Secretary
"Another SME Growth Fund of Rs 10,000 crore was announced this year. This has also been approved recently, and I think we will roll out the guidelines in the next couple of weeks," Khera said.
The government-backed direct equity investment fund was announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 to strengthen the SME sector through reforms, digitalisation, credit support and ease-of-doing-business measures, according to a PIB fact sheet.
TReDS Transaction Volume May Reach Rs 10 Lakh Crore
Speaking at the CII-DFS Financing Summit on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), Khera said the platform's annual transaction volume is expected to reach Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore over the next four years, reported Businessline.
TReDS is an RBI-backed online platform that enables MSMEs to convert trade receivables into working capital. Khera emphasised the need for greater participation by private corporations to expand the platform's reach.
Focus on Bridging MSME Credit Gap
On MSME financing, Khera said invoice discounting and cash flow-based lending could unlock significant opportunities for the sector.
He noted that the MSME credit gap, estimated at Rs 30 lakh crore, needs to be bridged and expressed confidence that ongoing initiatives would help address the shortfall.
(KNN Bureau)
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