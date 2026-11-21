MENAFN - KNN India)India incurs annual losses of nearly Rs 90,000 crore due to wastage of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural produce, highlighting the need to strengthen food processing, cold chain infrastructure and value addition, Laghu Udyog Bharati said on Thursday.

The organisation is organising a national conclave on food and agriculture in Delhi on November 21 to explore ways to strengthen the sector and create new opportunities for MSMEs.

Ashish Devra, National Co-Coordinator, Food and Agriculture Products Group, Laghu Udyog Bharati, said value addition in agricultural produce would play a key role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Target to Double Food and Agro Exports to USD 100 Billion

Devra said India's exports of food and agro products currently stood at around USD 51 billion, and the country should aim to double them to USD 100 billion through policy changes, innovation and improved processing.

He said free trade agreements (FTAs) offered significant opportunities for Indian food and agro products. However, MSMEs would need to improve product quality, processing capabilities and compliance with international food safety standards to access overseas markets.

Food safety certification should be viewed as a 'passport' to exports rather than an additional burden for businesses, he said.

Devra also called for stronger post-harvest storage and cold chain facilities to reduce agricultural losses. He suggested setting up testing laboratories in agricultural mandis to help detect banned pesticide residues and familiarise stakeholders with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.

Such facilities could help protect food processors and exporters from regulatory complications, he said.

The organisation also highlighted the need for greater support for organic farming and geographical indication (GI)-tagged products to develop global brands based on India's traditional agricultural strengths.

Focus on Technology and MSME Entrepreneurship

Om Prakash Gupta, National General Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati, said the organisation had worked over the past 33 years to support MSME policy development, technology transfer and entrepreneurship.

He said it had collaborated with institutions such as IIMs, IITs and NITs and facilitated access to technologies developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Initiatives including Swayamsiddha, B2B fairs and the India Manufacturing Show have also been undertaken to expand market opportunities for MSME products and support women entrepreneurs, including in emerging sectors such as defence and space technologies.

(KNN Bureau)