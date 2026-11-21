MENAFN - KNN India)In a first-of-its-kind arrangement, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will jointly use a 500 MW pumped storage capacity to meet peak-hour electricity demand. The arrangement is being described as India's first complementarity-based inter-state energy storage procurement.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) and Uttar Pradesh selected the developers for the project through an e-reverse auction, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Two States to Use Storage Capacity for Six Months Each

Madhya Pradesh Energy Secretary Vishesh Gadpale said the two states have different periods of peak electricity demand. Madhya Pradesh requires more power between November and April due to the rabi crop season and winter demand, while Uttar Pradesh sees higher demand from May to October because of paddy cultivation and increased air-conditioning use during summer.

“Instead of both states buying separate 500 MW power for entire year, we will use the same capacity for six months each,” Gadpale said.

The project will store 500 MW of power for six hours and supply electricity continuously for four hours. It will be backed by a 40-year power purchase agreement. JSW Neo Energy Limited and Torrent Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited have won the bid, an official said.

The project's location will be finalised after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) approves the tariff under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Each State to Pay Rs 674 Crore

According to the official, each state will pay Rs 674 crore at a rate of Rs 1.3487 crore per MW per year. This includes the cost of electricity lost during the storage and discharge cycle.

The official said the tariff is lower than rates offered in recent pumped storage project bids elsewhere in the country. Under conventional arrangements, states book and pay for storage capacity throughout the year but use it intensively for only six or seven months.

“In our arrangement, the same 500 MW capacity will be utilised year-round, six months by Madhya Pradesh and six months by Uttar Pradesh. For the developer, there is no idle period,” the official said.

Gadpale added that both states would share the fixed capacity cost. The project will store surplus solar energy generated during the day and release it during evening peak demand hours.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Managing Director Nitesh Kumar said the arrangement would benefit both states by improving access to electricity during peak hours.

“This collaboration is going to benefit both states equally. During peak hours, we need to purchase power from the exchange and we also do banking. Many times we faced problems due to unavailability of energy in the exchange. This collaboration will help both states. It is cost effective,” he said.

(KNN Bureau)