MENAFN - KNN India)Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has warned that excessive financialisation at an early stage of development could weaken India's growth prospects.

He said capital markets should direct savings towards long-term investment in manufacturing, infrastructure and other productive sectors, reported by Business Standard.

Speaking at the CII Financing Summit on Friday, Nageswaran said,“Too much finance too early in the development cycle will pull that ladder back.”

He said finance had increasingly moved from supporting production to dominating it, and urged capital markets to return to their original role of funding businesses and job creation.

Calls for Long-Term Financing

Nageswaran said the key test for India's financial system should be whether entrepreneurs can easily raise funds for projects with a 20-year horizon.

While equity market capitalisation stands at around 130 percent of GDP, the corporate bond market accounts for only 16 percent, despite infrastructure and manufacturing projects requiring long-term debt.

He suggested assessing capital markets by the funds they raise for fresh investment, the duration of financing and its cost, rather than trading volumes.

Flags Retail Trading Losses

Citing SEBI studies, the CEA said around 93 percent of individual equity derivatives traders incurred losses in the three years ending March 2024, with combined losses of Rs 1.8 trillion. More than three-fourths reported annual incomes below Rs 5 lakh in 2023-24.

He added that over 75 percent of traders who lost money for two consecutive years continued trading in the third year.

Nageswaran said the problem reflected human behaviour amplified by faster trading tools and could not be addressed through regulation alone. He called on financial institutions, intermediaries and market participants to take greater responsibility.

Urges Investment in Productive Sectors

Nageswaran urged pension funds, insurers and provident funds to support long-term projects in manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure. He also asked financial product developers to ensure their offerings support productive investment rather than speculation.

He called on brokers and distributors to ensure product suitability, disclose actual returns earned by similar traders and take responsibility for financial products promoted on social media.

The CEA identified food production, labour-intensive manufacturing and services such as healthcare, elder care and hospitality as key areas for India's growth, stressing the need for skills development.

Clarifying his position, Nageswaran said he was not opposed to capital markets but wanted them to return to their original purpose of financing productive investment. He said this would be important for market stability and sustainable economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)