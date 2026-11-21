MENAFN - KNN India)India's capital goods market could grow to USD 1-1.2 trillion by 2047, driven by rising investments in data centres, semiconductors, defence and clean energy, according to a joint report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Annual capital expenditure in electronics, semiconductors and data centres is projected to quadruple from Rs 30,000 crore in FY23-25 to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY27-29, making it the fastest-growing segment among major industries, as mentioned by ANI.

Data centres alone are expected to attract around Rs 30,000 crore in annual investments, creating demand for transformers, switchgear, cooling systems and backup power equipment. Semiconductor facilities will also require specialised machinery and precision equipment.

Overall, annual capital expenditure across major end-use industries is projected to increase by around 30 percent, from Rs 24 lakh crore in FY23-25 to Rs 32 lakh crore in FY27-29.

Defence and Renewable Energy to Drive Demand

The CII Capital Goods Pulse Survey 2026 found that 73 percent of respondents were optimistic about the sector, while 65 percent planned to increase capital expenditure over the next five years.

Manufacturers identified defence and aerospace, renewable energy, power grids and data centres as major growth opportunities.

Annual capital expenditure in renewable energy and clean technology is projected to rise by around 130 percent to Rs 3.7 lakh crore, while defence and aerospace spending could increase by 60 percent to Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

"Our report points to a strong growth opportunity for India's capital goods industry, with annual capex across end-use sectors projected to rise by over 30 percent by FY27-29, particularly in renewables, semiconductors and data centres," said Natarajan Sankar, Managing Director and Senior Partner, India Head of Industrial Goods Practice at BCG.

Focus on Domestic Manufacturing and Technology

India's capital goods industry produced equipment worth around Rs 5.7 lakh crore in FY25, recording annual growth of about 10 percent since FY19. However, imports still account for more than a third of domestic demand, highlighting the need to strengthen domestic technology and manufacturing capabilities.

CII and BCG called for greater investment in research and development, technology transfer, domestic component manufacturing and skill development.

The report aims to reduce imports from around 36 percent of domestic consumption to below 20 percent and increase exports to more than 40 percent of domestic production by 2047. It said developing indigenous technology and globally competitive products would be essential to achieving these targets.

(KNN Bureau)