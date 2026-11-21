MENAFN - KNN India)India's solar manufacturing sector is approaching a major shift as new domestic cell capacity is expected to ease supply shortages and reduce the price premium for locally produced cells, putting pressure on manufacturers' profitability, according to a YES Securities report.

The report said the industry was moving from module-led expansion towards a phase where ownership of cell manufacturing capacity would increasingly determine profitability, reported by ANI.

A major increase in cell supply is expected from the second half of FY27, while forward prices for domestic content requirement (DCR) modules have already started declining. "With a large cell supply wave due from H2FY27 and forward DCR prices already moving lower, we believe the sector is entering a phase where execution, integration and balance-sheet strength will separate the winners," the report said.

Cell Supply Expected to Exceed Demand

YES Securities estimates that India's cell manufacturing capacity could reach around 124 GW by FY27, against expected demand of nearly 60 GW. FY28 DCR module prices for independent power producers are estimated at around Rs 20 per watt peak (Wp), reflecting the expected price correction.

Profitability already varies significantly across manufacturers. Cell-integrated companies reported an aggregate EBITDA margin of around 31 percent in Q2 FY27, compared with 17.6 percent for partly integrated players and 7.7 percent for module-only manufacturers.

As of September 2026, India's module manufacturing capacity stood at around 204.9 GW, while cell capacity was 57.1 GW. Cell production lines operated at 81-99 percent utilisation in Q2, compared with 44-68 percent for module lines.

Weak Project Awards Pose Demand Risks

The report also flagged challenges on the demand side. New renewable energy awards fell to 14.7 GW in FY26 from 40.6 GW in FY25, while 40-45 GW of awarded capacity was yet to secure power purchase agreements. Solar power curtailment reached 8,133 GWh during April-June 2026.

Although a construction pipeline of over 150 GW could support demand through FY28, weaker project awards may affect volumes in FY29 and FY30.

US Duties Weigh on Export Opportunities

The report said US trade duties had made exports from India uneconomical, increasing the importance of domestic demand and manufacturing facilities located in the US.

"Exports from India to the US have become uneconomic following AD/CVD duties of 249 percent," it said.

The report added that timely commissioning of new cell facilities, capacity utilisation and cost management would determine which manufacturers could sustain margins as domestic supply increases.

(KNN Bureau)