Trump, Xi Say Humans Must Stay in Charge of Military AI
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that people must remain in the loop on military decisions involving artificial intelligence, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday.
Bessent described the understanding in an interview with CNBC, referring to the technology as superintelligence.
“I think it was very important that the President Trump, and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions,” Bessent told CNBC, using the term “SI,” or superintelligence, for the technology.
The leaders also took up the threat of nuclear proliferation, according to Bessent, who said there was also “very robust discussion on what can be done in terms of containing the growth of nuclear weapons.”
He said the leaders held “a robust discussion on trade policy, AI,” and discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump, Xi and Putin met Thursday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. In a joint declaration issued after the meeting, the three leaders reaffirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Bessent described the understanding in an interview with CNBC, referring to the technology as superintelligence.
“I think it was very important that the President Trump, and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions,” Bessent told CNBC, using the term “SI,” or superintelligence, for the technology.
The leaders also took up the threat of nuclear proliferation, according to Bessent, who said there was also “very robust discussion on what can be done in terms of containing the growth of nuclear weapons.”
He said the leaders held “a robust discussion on trade policy, AI,” and discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump, Xi and Putin met Thursday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. In a joint declaration issued after the meeting, the three leaders reaffirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
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