US Man Found Guilty of Starting Deadly Los Angeles Wildfire
(MENAFN) A 30-year-old man has been convicted by a federal jury in California for igniting a fire that later developed into the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles in 2025, claiming 12 lives, according to reports on Friday.
Jonathan Rinderknecht was found guilty of arson involving property used in interstate commerce and destruction of property through fire.
Prosecutors said his sentencing is set for March 17, with the defendant facing a prison term ranging from five to 40 years.
The Palisades Fire broke out on Jan. 7, 2025, killing 12 people and destroying thousands of buildings and other structures.
The wildfire spread across approximately 36.6 square miles, destroying 6,837 homes, businesses and other properties while generating an estimated $25 billion in damage.
According to prosecutors, Rinderknecht was responsible for starting a smaller brush fire, identified as the Lachman Fire, on New Year's Day in 2025.
Although firefighters initially brought the blaze under control, underground embers continued burning before powerful Santa Ana winds reignited the fire a week later.
During the proceedings, prosecutors introduced surveillance recordings, GPS tracking information and DNA evidence recovered from a lighter associated with Rinderknecht.
His defense team challenged the allegations, arguing that no witnesses had seen him ignite the original fire and that investigators had not properly secured the initial scene before examining it.
The defendant's first trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.
"The question at the time was who was responsible. And now we have the answer to that question," First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said following the verdict.
Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park said the guilty verdict would not reverse the destruction and suffering caused by the wildfire.
"There is no amount of courtroom justice that will ever undo the harm that was caused," she said.
Jonathan Rinderknecht was found guilty of arson involving property used in interstate commerce and destruction of property through fire.
Prosecutors said his sentencing is set for March 17, with the defendant facing a prison term ranging from five to 40 years.
The Palisades Fire broke out on Jan. 7, 2025, killing 12 people and destroying thousands of buildings and other structures.
The wildfire spread across approximately 36.6 square miles, destroying 6,837 homes, businesses and other properties while generating an estimated $25 billion in damage.
According to prosecutors, Rinderknecht was responsible for starting a smaller brush fire, identified as the Lachman Fire, on New Year's Day in 2025.
Although firefighters initially brought the blaze under control, underground embers continued burning before powerful Santa Ana winds reignited the fire a week later.
During the proceedings, prosecutors introduced surveillance recordings, GPS tracking information and DNA evidence recovered from a lighter associated with Rinderknecht.
His defense team challenged the allegations, arguing that no witnesses had seen him ignite the original fire and that investigators had not properly secured the initial scene before examining it.
The defendant's first trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.
"The question at the time was who was responsible. And now we have the answer to that question," First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said following the verdict.
Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park said the guilty verdict would not reverse the destruction and suffering caused by the wildfire.
"There is no amount of courtroom justice that will ever undo the harm that was caused," she said.
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