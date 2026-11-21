GTA VI Hype: Police Warn Fans Crime Has Real Consequences
(MENAFN) U.S. police departments are using social media to warn fans of Grand Theft Auto VI not to blur the line between the game's criminal underworld and real life, as anticipation for the title hits a peak.
Several agencies posted humorous cautions reminding players that car theft, street racing, reckless driving and violence remain crimes outside the game.
The Atlanta Police Department urged residents to separate virtual entertainment from real-world choices, saying, "GTA is not a real place, but Atlanta is!"
"Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences. Keep it in the game. Don't bring it to our streets," it said.
The Aurora, Colorado Police Department contrasted the game's fictional state of Leonida with the real Western state, noting that stealing cars, robbing convenience stores and assault are still criminal offenses. It also quipped that real-world police have no six-star wanted-level system, and that a single star could be enough to land someone in handcuffs.
Police in Denver, Colorado likewise told players to confine all grand theft auto activity to the game, cautioning that stealing cars and evading officers remain illegal.
"Playing GTA 6 from your couch is highly encouraged," it said. "We'll handle the real streets, you handle the virtual ones."
In Florida, the Port St. Lucie Police Department joined in, warning against treating local roads as racetracks or attempting to steal police vehicles. It added that real life has no respawn button and that actions carry real consequences.
The San Juan, Texas Police Department told players that "what happens in GTA 6, stays in GTA 6," encouraging them to enjoy the game without importing its fictional crimes into their communities.
Record-setting launch
The warnings follow the global release Thursday of GTA VI, developed by Rockstar Games, which has drawn enormous commercial interest.
Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated the game earned $2.36 billion from pre-orders and launch-day sales, with 24.58 million copies sold by late Thursday.
Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has published sales figures, though demand has been described as "unprecedented."
The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is the franchise's first mainline installment since Grand Theft Auto V arrived in 2013, ending a 13-year wait for fans.
Several agencies posted humorous cautions reminding players that car theft, street racing, reckless driving and violence remain crimes outside the game.
The Atlanta Police Department urged residents to separate virtual entertainment from real-world choices, saying, "GTA is not a real place, but Atlanta is!"
"Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences. Keep it in the game. Don't bring it to our streets," it said.
The Aurora, Colorado Police Department contrasted the game's fictional state of Leonida with the real Western state, noting that stealing cars, robbing convenience stores and assault are still criminal offenses. It also quipped that real-world police have no six-star wanted-level system, and that a single star could be enough to land someone in handcuffs.
Police in Denver, Colorado likewise told players to confine all grand theft auto activity to the game, cautioning that stealing cars and evading officers remain illegal.
"Playing GTA 6 from your couch is highly encouraged," it said. "We'll handle the real streets, you handle the virtual ones."
In Florida, the Port St. Lucie Police Department joined in, warning against treating local roads as racetracks or attempting to steal police vehicles. It added that real life has no respawn button and that actions carry real consequences.
The San Juan, Texas Police Department told players that "what happens in GTA 6, stays in GTA 6," encouraging them to enjoy the game without importing its fictional crimes into their communities.
Record-setting launch
The warnings follow the global release Thursday of GTA VI, developed by Rockstar Games, which has drawn enormous commercial interest.
Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated the game earned $2.36 billion from pre-orders and launch-day sales, with 24.58 million copies sold by late Thursday.
Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has published sales figures, though demand has been described as "unprecedented."
The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is the franchise's first mainline installment since Grand Theft Auto V arrived in 2013, ending a 13-year wait for fans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment