Rohingya Refugees Hail ICJ Ruling on Myanmar Genocide
(MENAFN) Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are celebrating the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Myanmar, calling it a historic victory and saying it secures global acknowledgment of the genocide inflicted on their people.
Kaleem Ullah, a representative of the Rohingya Solidarity Group, told Anadolu the decision has focused world attention on the atrocities the Rohingya endured in Myanmar.
"The verdict is a win for the Rohingya people. Now history will remember that we faced a genocide," Ullah said.
The community is especially gratified, he said, because the court's decision, in their view, confirms the Rohingya were victims of genocide.
"We are very pleased that the verdict has let the whole world know that genocide was committed against the Rohingya population," he said.
The ruling also carries weight for Rohingya identity and their long-standing claim to their ancestral homeland in Myanmar's Rakhine State, Ullah said. He characterized it as recognition of the Rohingya as a people who belong to Myanmar, where successive governments have stripped them of citizenship and subjected them to decades of discrimination.
Ullah also expressed gratitude to UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman for comments he made Friday backing the Rohingya.
"We thank him for speaking on our behalf. He has been working hard to highlight our plight at the United Nations and other international forums," Ullah said.
Rahman's visit to Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, and the speech he delivered there, resonated deeply with the displaced community, Ullah said.
The ruling follows a case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar at the ICJ in 2019, accusing it of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017, joining earlier waves of refugees already sheltering in neighboring Bangladesh.
Kaleem Ullah, a representative of the Rohingya Solidarity Group, told Anadolu the decision has focused world attention on the atrocities the Rohingya endured in Myanmar.
"The verdict is a win for the Rohingya people. Now history will remember that we faced a genocide," Ullah said.
The community is especially gratified, he said, because the court's decision, in their view, confirms the Rohingya were victims of genocide.
"We are very pleased that the verdict has let the whole world know that genocide was committed against the Rohingya population," he said.
The ruling also carries weight for Rohingya identity and their long-standing claim to their ancestral homeland in Myanmar's Rakhine State, Ullah said. He characterized it as recognition of the Rohingya as a people who belong to Myanmar, where successive governments have stripped them of citizenship and subjected them to decades of discrimination.
Ullah also expressed gratitude to UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman for comments he made Friday backing the Rohingya.
"We thank him for speaking on our behalf. He has been working hard to highlight our plight at the United Nations and other international forums," Ullah said.
Rahman's visit to Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, and the speech he delivered there, resonated deeply with the displaced community, Ullah said.
The ruling follows a case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar at the ICJ in 2019, accusing it of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017, joining earlier waves of refugees already sheltering in neighboring Bangladesh.
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