Black Friday Exclusive: Up To 30% Off KTC H27E6S And New 24M1 QHD Gaming Monitors Across Europe
With three decades of focus on R&D and production of flat-panel display solutions, KTC maintains rigorous quality control throughout its manufacturing process. Every monitor comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring reliable long-term performance and dependable after-sales support for European consumers.
H27E6S: 27” 240Hz Fast IPS All-Round Gaming Monitor
As a well-established bestseller in KTC's gaming lineup, the H27E6S is built around a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with 2560×1440 QHD resolution, balancing sharp detail and smooth motion for mainstream gamers and hybrid work-and-play users.
It features a native 240Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 275Hz via DisplayPort for ultra-fluid motion in fast-paced FPS, MOBA and racing titles. With 3ms grey-to-grey response time with overdrive enabled and MPRT motion blur reduction, fast-moving scenes stay crisp and ghost-free. It also supports Adaptive Sync compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync, effectively eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for responsive, seamless gameplay.
Color performance meets professional standards: the panel covers 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 gamut, and is factory calibrated per unit to ΔE < 2 for accurate, consistent colors straight out of the box. Certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 with 400cd/m2 typical peak brightness, it delivers rich shadow detail and highlight depth in HDR games and movies.
For all-day comfort, it integrates hardware-level low blue light filtering and flicker-free DC dimming to reduce eye strain during extended sessions. The fully ergonomic stand supports 130mm height adjustment, tilt, swivel and 90° pivot, with a tool-free quick-release design and 100×100mm VESA mount compatibility. Connectivity includes dual HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, plus support for the KTC MCC PC Client for convenient software adjustments.
United Kingdom:
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Exclusive amazon link:
3 0% off code : H27E6S030
F inal price : £1 01 .49
Germany :
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Exclusive amazon link:
3 0% off code : H27E6S030
F inal price : € 99
France :
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Exclusive amazon link:
1 0% off code : H27E6S0 1 0
F inal price : € 89
Spain:
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Exclusive amazon link:
1 0% off code : H27E6S0 1 0
F inal price : € 99
Belgium:
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Amazon link:
1 0% off code : H27E6S0 1 0
F inal price : € 99
Product Video:
24M1: New 23.8” Compact 2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor
Launched this month as the latest addition to KTC's gaming portfolio, the 24M1 packs flagship-level performance into a compact 23.8-inch form factor, ideal for small-desk setups and competitive gamers who prefer higher pixel density.
Equipped with a Fast IPS panel at 2560×1440 QHD resolution with 123 PPI, the monitor delivers sharper per-pixel detail than larger 27-inch QHD displays. It runs at a native 240Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 260Hz via DisplayPort for ultra-smooth competitive gameplay. With 3ms OD response time and MPRT motion blur reduction, it keeps fast-paced action clear and precise. Adaptive Sync compatibility ensures tear-free, stutter-free performance across all GPU setups.
Color accuracy is a standout feature: the panel covers 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 gamut with 1.07 billion colors via 8-bit + FRC, factory calibrated to ΔE < 2 for true-to-life reproduction. It boasts 450cd/m2 peak brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for enhanced dynamic range.
The fully adjustable ergonomic stand offers 150mm height adjustment, wide tilt range, swivel and 90° pivot, with a quick-release structure and 100×100mm VESA mount support. Connectivity includes dual HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4, a USB update port and a 3.5mm audio jack, with KTC MCC PC software support. Flicker-free DC dimming and Hardware Blue Light Protection reduce fatigue during long gaming marathons.
United Kingdom:
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Exclusive amazon link:
3 0% off code :24M10030
F inal price : £11 8 . 9 9
Germany :
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Exclusive amazon link:
2 0% off code : 24M10020
F inal price : € 79
France :
-
Exclusive amazon link:
1 0% off code : 24M10010
F inal price : € 99
Spain:
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Exclusive amazon link:
2 0% off code : 24M10020
F inal price : € 79
Belgium:
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Amazon link: Z
1 0% off code : 24M100 1 0
F inal price : € 99
Product Video:
Whether you prefer an immersive 27-inch all-round display or a compact high-density panel for competitive play, both models deliver exceptional value backed by decades of display expertise. This limited Black Friday offer makes upgrading to a premium QHD high-refresh monitor more accessible than ever for European shoppers.
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